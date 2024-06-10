Cleveland Guardians second baseman Daniel Schneemann fields a ground ball hit for an out by Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Cleveland.

For the first time since 2017, multiple former BYU baseball players have debuted in Major League Baseball in the same season.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Justin Sterner made his first appearance on May 31, and Cleveland Guardians utility specialist Daniel Schneemann broke into “the show” two days later.

Before being optioned back to Triple-A on June 5, Sterner recorded a 2.25 earned run average in four innings of work, striking out four batters in the process.

Schneemann has become a fixture in the Guardians lineup, becoming the first player since at least 1906 to play six different defensive positions in his first six MLB outings. The 27-year-old is batting .385 with two runs driven in and five walks with Cleveland thus far.

Sterner and Schneemann are far from the only former Cougars making noise professionally.

Here are five other BYU baseball products currently enjoying minor league success and hoping to get the call to the MLB someday.

INF Jackson Cluff: Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals)

After spending the majority of his professional career excelling defensively but struggling at the plate, Jackson Cluff has finally broken out on offense in 2024.

The 2019 sixth round draft pick is hitting .298 with four home runs, 14 RBI and a .907 on-base plus slugging mark in 94 at bats this season, all while continuing to thrive with his glove in the infield.

Cluff’s recent power surge could propel him to Washington at some point this year as the big league club may want a closer look to see if he fits in their long term plans.

RHP Ryan Brady: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals)

Ryan Brady has bounced back nicely following a rough start to the season. He’s currently 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 17 total appearances out of the bullpen.

In 57 games with both the Kansas City and Milwaukee organizations, the former undrafted free agent has racked up 101 strikeouts to just 31 walks.

LHP Cy Nielson: Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 18 outings in 2024, the bulky southpaw has posted a 1.85 ERA with 28 strikeouts across just over 24 innings of work.

Cy Nielson is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a 4.07 ERA, 89 strikeouts and 13 saves in 64 minor league games since being drafted in 2022.

OF Andrew Pintar: Hillsboro Hops (High-A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

BYU baseball’s highest draft pick of the past decade, Andrew Pintar, is currently batting .294 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 201 at bats.

The speedy outfielder has also swiped 16 bases and scored 35 runs.

INF Austin Deming: Asheville Tourists (High-A, Houston Astros)

After a slow start to his minor league career, the 2023 West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year has finally hit his stride.

An older prospect at age 24, Austin Deming has batted .285 with six home runs, 20 RBI and six stolen bases over 144 at bats. His on-base plus slugging mark is .847 and he’s proven capable at three different infield spots.

Don’t be surprised to see Deming climb the ladder quickly in Houston’s organization.