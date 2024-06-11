Olympus celebrates their 5A girls lacrosse championship win against Park City at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The 45th annual Deseret News All-Sports Awards pretty much unfolded with the status quo this past school year.

Three of the six classification champs were repeat winners, while the other three winners had also won in the past three years as well.

All six were pretty comfortable wins as well, with Lone Peak (6A), Olympus (5A) and Ridgeline (4A) all winning by double digits, and then Morgan (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) all winning by eight points.

A year ago, three of the six All-Sports titles were decided by four points or less, including a half-point win for Skyline in 5A.

Lone Peak was crowned champ for the eighth straight year, the only school that’s ever won 6A since the UHSAA added a sixth classification for the 2017-2018 school year. Morgan won for the sixth straight time in 3A, while Panguitch proved itself as 1A’s best yet again for the 10th straight year.

Brighton holds the record for 11 consecutive awards from 1980-91, a streak Panguitch could equal next school year.

Desert Hills won 10 straight from 2010-21, but its record-tying attempt was halted two seasons ago by Ridgeline. No award was given during the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19, otherwise Desert Hills’ streak likely would’ve reached 11 — and Panguitch likely would already be at 11.

The Deseret News All-Sports award denotes the top overall athletic program in each of the six classifications. Schools earn All-Sports points for placing in the top eight at state. Ten points are awarded for first, eight for second, six for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth. Points are divided when teams tie.

Schools earn points in football, cross-country, golf, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, track, soccer, tennis, volleyball, softball and lacrosse.

Every school but nine in the entire state received at least one All-Sports point.

Here’s a look at each classification.

American Fork plays Lone Peak in the 6A girls soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Class 6A

Girls ruled for Lone Peak again this past school year and were the catalyst to a dominant performance in the All-Sports standings.

Lone Peak’s girls won six of 11 state championships in 6A to lead the school to 126 All-Sports points — just 3.5 points off of the all-time record it set last year.

Corner Canyon finished second in the 6A standings with 103.5 team points, with American Fork in third with 91.5 points.

Skyridge, Bingham and Riverton rounded out the top six.

For Lone Peak’s girls, with its six state titles (volleyball, cross-country, soccer, basketball, swimming and golf) it finished with 76.5 All-Sports points. Lone Peak’s girls alone outscored every 6A, 5A and 4A school but six.

Lone Peak’s boys scored All-Sports points in eight of 11 sports, including a state title in boys tennis.

As dominant as Lone Peak’s girls were, Corner Canyon’s boys were equally as elite, tallying 73 All-Sports points with four state titles (football, golf, track and lacrosse). It had two runner-up finishes in basketball and baseball.

American Fork, Skyridge and Lehi were the other 6A schools to win multiple state titles. The Cavemen won titles in boys cross-country, boys soccer and girls track. Skyridge won titles in boys swimming and girls tennis. Lehi won championships in boys basketball and baseball.

Ten different 6A schools won state titles.

Olympus plays Skyline in the quarterfinals for 5A high school boys basketball at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Class 5A

During the 2022-23 school year, Olympus finished runner-up to Skyline in the 5A All-Sports standings by a measly half-point. A year later, the Titans more than racked up enough points in finishing as the most dominant sports school in 5A.

Olympus won a total of six state championships, the most in school history, in totaling 101.5 team points. Maple Mountain finished second with 77 team points, with Timpview in third with 70.5 points.

Brighton and Bountiful rounded out the top five, with Wasatch and Springville tying for sixth.

Olympus won state championships in boys golf, boys basketball, boys and girls swimming, girls tennis and girls lacrosse to win just its second All-Sports title in school history. Its other title came a few years ago during the 2020-21 school year.

In additional to the six state titles, Olympus also had six other top four finishes.

Maple Mountain’s runner-up finish also included six state championships (boys cross-country, baseball, boys track, boys and girls volleyball, and girls soccer).

Timpview (football, girls cross-country, girls track), Wasatch (boys soccer, girls wrestling) and Spanish Fork (boys wrestling, softball) were the only other 5A schools to win multiple state titles.

Four other 5A schools won a state title this past year, with 27 of 28 schools earning at least one All-Sports point.

Ridgeline’s Emilee Skinner dribbles down the court during the 4A girls state basketball championship game against Snow Canyon at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Class 4A

Ridgeline High’s sports programs enjoyed a great spring, winning two titles and scoring All-Sports points in seven of nine sports to reclaim its All-Sports title in 4A.

The Riverhawks tallied 81.5 points, over a dozen more than runner-up Green Canyon as they won the 4A All-Sports crown for the second time in three years. Crimson Cliffs won the title a year ago, but it finished fourth this year behind third-place Orem.

Timpanogos and Park City rounded out the top six.

Ridgeline won four state titles during the 2023-24 school year (boys soccer, girls basketball, girls swimming and softball). It also advanced to the semifinals in three other sports to rack up key team points.

Ridgeline’s girls teams accounted for 49.5 of the 81.5 team points.

Green Canyon finished second with 68.5 All-Sports points highlighted by state championships in girls soccer and girls tennis in the fall.

Crimson Cliffs (football, boys golf, boys swimming) Mountain View (boys and girls cross-country) and Snow Canyon (baseball, boys track) were the other 4A schools to win multiple state championships.

Eight other schools captured one state championship, with all 26 schools at least earning one point.

Morgan High School’s Lance Loughton Jr. competes in the 3A state tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Class 3A

Morgan was the class of 3A once again as it claimed a sixth straight All-Sports title in 2023-24.

The Trojans only won two state championships (boys golf, boys track) compared to seven the year prior, but they nearly had three more with three runner-up finishes and five additional top four finishes. Morgan finished with a total of 92 All-Sports points, with the boys accounting for 54.5 of them.

Canyon View won two state titles (boys cross-country and girls wrestling) as it tallied 83.5 points to finish second in 3A after a fifth-place finish the year prior.

Union, Ogden, Judge and Richfield rounded out the top six in 3A this school year.

Ogden (boys and girls soccer and girls cross-country), Union (baseball, girls track), Judge Memorial (boys and girls swimming, boys lacrosse), Richfield (football, girls basketball, girls golf) and Grantsville (boys volleyball, softball) also won multiple state championships.

All 19 schools in 3A captured at least one All-Sports point.

Left to right, Beaver High School’s Braxton Holgreen, Tavyn Hollingshead and Braden Laws celebrate Hollingshead’s touchdown during the 1A football state championship game against Enterprise High School at Southern Utah University in Cedar City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Class 2A

Beaver didn’t win as many state titles as Rowland Hall this past school year, but it definitely had more runner-up and top four finishes and those made all the difference as the Beavers returned to the top of the 2A All-Sports pedestal.

Beaver won state titles in football, boys track and girls golf and also had three other runner-up finishes as it tallied 72.5 All-Sports points to edge Rowland Hall, which finished with 64 points.

North Summit, Millard, Kanab and Grand rounded out the top six.

Rowland Hall won a total of five state championships this past school year — boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, and boys golf. It only scored points in three other sports. Beaver, meanwhile, scored points in 12 sports.

North Summit (girls track, girls cross-country), Millard (boys cross-country, boys wrestling and girls swimming) and Enterprise (boys basketball, softball) were the other schools to capture multiple state titles.

A total of nine 2A schools were able to celebrate at least one state championship in 2023-24.

David Anderson, for the Deseret News

Class 1A

Panguitch stretched its overall sports reign in 1A to 10 straight All-Sports crowns this past school year, as it inched closer to Brighton’s record of 11 straight from 1980 to 1991.

Panguitch won with five state championships and 86 All-Sports points, which was an uptick from the 73.5 points from a year ago. It needed all those extra points, too, as Rich finished second with 78 team points, with Monticello in third with 54.

Altamont, Milford and Valley rounded out the top six.

Panguitch won state titles in boys basketball, boys wrestling, boys track, girls volleyball and girls cross-country. It also had runner-up finishes in girls track and girls basketball.

The last 1A school to win other than Panguitch was St. Joseph back in the 2012-13 school year.

Rich’s runner-up finish was buoyed by state championships in eight-player football, boys golf and girls track.

No other school won multiple championships, with Monticello, Tabiona, Wayne and Manila each winning one title.