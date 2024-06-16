Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Sunday turned into a fruitful day for Utah’s recruiting efforts, as the Utes secured commitments from two linebackers in the class of 2025.

Following the commitment of three-star Hawaii linebacker Max Fonoimoana on Sunday morning, the Utes received a pledge from four-star Las Vegas linebacker Christian Thatcher.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker chose the Utes over offers from USC, Washington, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Oklahoma and Michigan State, and a cohort of Big 12 schools — Colorado, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF and West Virginia. He narrowed his top six down to USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas and Colorado before settling on Kyle Whittingham’s program.

Thatcher is ranked as the sixth-best linebacker in the 2025 class by ESPN, which ranks him No. 255 nationally among all prospects. Rivals tabbed him as the No. 17 2025 linebacker, while 247Sports has him as the No. 29 2025 linebacker.

According to his MaxPreps stats page, Thatcher had 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in just seven games in his junior season for Arbor View High School.

Thatcher is the eighth commitment to Utah in the class of 2025, joining quarterbacks Wyatt Becker and Shaker Reisig, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi and Sione Motuapuaka, tight end Drew Clemens and linebacker Fonoimoana.