Another day, another eye-popping recruiting win for Kevin Young.
The new BYU basketball head coach made headlines yet again Tuesday for signing four-star talent Kanon Catchings, who is rated as the top recruit in program history by 247 Sports and projects to be a 2025 NBA first round draft selection.
Here’s how social media reacted to Catchings joining Young’s BYU program.
NEWS: Kanon Catchings, a projected first-round pick in 2025, has committed to BYU, he told ESPN.— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2024
Catchings is the second projected one-and-done first-rounder new head coach Kevin Young has reeled in since leaving the Phoenix Suns for BYU.
STORY: https://t.co/57nUXJuufq pic.twitter.com/vjuTP7hilg
NEWS: 2024 Top-40 prospect Kanon Catchings has committed to BYU, source tells @On3Recruits. Becomes the program’s highest-ranked recruit in a decade.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 18, 2024
The 6-9 small forward is a former Purdue signee. https://t.co/LnHRY7AGGG pic.twitter.com/xw3hT0C1E2
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @kanoncatchings 🤙 pic.twitter.com/hhcX0uu8rp— BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 18, 2024
welcome to Provo @kanoncatchings 🫡 pic.twitter.com/11d3uGoYhW— BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 18, 2024
Former Purdue commit Kanon Catchings has committed to BYU, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 18, 2024
Kevin Young hasn't coached a game yet in college, but the buzz is officially palpable in Provo entering the 2024-25 season.
🚨🚨Another one 🚨🚨 Welcome to Provo @kanoncatchings #GoCougs https://t.co/7Rlfw3d000— Chris Burgess (@chrisburgess34) June 18, 2024
Welcome to the family @kanoncatchings! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/KWyoql3i6V— Will Voigt (@CoachWillVoigt) June 18, 2024
Kevin Young made the move from the NBA into college and has quickly made a big splash on the recruiting trail.— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 18, 2024
Has now reeled in arguably the best class in BYU history with Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings, Brody Kozlowski, Brooks Bahr and Elijah Crawford while adding Rutgers…
BYU Basketball suddenly has become the new Gonzaga/Kansas/Duke/Kentucky/North Carolina.— Daniel Evans (@DanielRyanEvans) June 18, 2024
Look out, college hoops world! 🏀🏆 https://t.co/CuOEhrTjBx
Kanon Catchings’ .9849 247 Sports recruiting rating makes him the highest signee in program history (since the metric was used).— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) June 18, 2024
BYU currently has its #1, #5 & #8 highest 247 Sports recruiting rated players of all-time.
And that doesn’t include Egor Demin who if he was…
Projected Lottery Pick Egor Demin— Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) June 18, 2024
4⭐️ Kanon Catchings
4⭐️ Brody Kozlowski
4⭐️ Elijah Crawford
4⭐️ Transfer Dallin Hall
4⭐️ Transfer Richie Saunders
4⭐️ Transfer Mawot Mag
3⭐️ Transfer Keba Keita
LET KY COOK 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/2gxQvIHKUp
What is going on in Provo https://t.co/ju3xfYoGJe pic.twitter.com/XDi0tkIh4F— Garrett Rusick (@G_roosk) June 18, 2024
This class is already beyond my wildest dreams. Can't wait to see what the future holds for BYU basketball. https://t.co/OzkLWxJSFG— BYU4Trey (@playoffbogey) June 18, 2024
👀— Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) June 18, 2024
Kevin Young and staff are on a roll...🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Qm45lJfIvI
Kevin Young racking up basketball recruits at BYU pic.twitter.com/5YdnFvsSww— Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) June 18, 2024
Was Jack Gohlke the best thing to happen to byu hoops?? The people are asking…#BYUhoops— Tyler Gregory (@tyler_gregory11) June 18, 2024
I tried to tell you weeks ago: BYU coach Kevin Young is coming for blood.— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 18, 2024
Retained most of last years roster. Added two projected first rounders in Catchings and potential lottery pick Egor Demin.
Cougars are gonna be a PROBLEM in the loaded Big 12 next year https://t.co/HAzlLbsVRV
If Kevin Young is a better coach than he is a recruiter, BYU should be able to win the next 10 national championships. https://t.co/8p2MprKXvk— Scott (@scottmgower) June 18, 2024
Kevin Young has put together the best offseason in College Basketball. What a great start for a guy who I think could put BYU on the map as a top program for years to come. https://t.co/fuFeZbvc4g— The Film Room (@The_FilmRoom) June 18, 2024