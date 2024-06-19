Judge Memorial plays Sky View in the 4A boys lacrosse state championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, May 24, 2024. Judge Memorial won 13-8.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial, So.

75 goals, 15 assists, 58 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers

4A Playoff MVP

Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial, Attack, So.

4A First Team

Attack

Noah Schuyler, Juan Diego, So. — 36 goals, 22 assists, 39 ground balls

Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial, So. — 18 games, 43 goals, 27 assists, 47 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers

Easton Ballard, Sky View, Sr. — 66 goals, 23 assists, 98 ground balls

Reeve Quiggle, Ridgeline, Sr. — 38 goals, 10 assists, 40 ground balls, 24 caused turnovers

Midfield

Aidan Wigton, Juan Diego, Sr. — 56 goals, 19 assists, 38 ground balls

Freddy Gowski, Judge Memorial, So. — 34 goals, 28 assists, 42 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers

Carter Bishop, Sky View, Sr. — 26 goals, 31 assists, 48 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers

Myles Walkingshaw, Waterford, Jr. — 37 goals, 15 assists, 61 ground balls

Long stick midfield

Ben Beaudry, Judge Memorial, So. — 20 games, 4 goals, 6 assists, 45 ground balls, 40 caused turnovers

Short stick midfield

Matt Evans, Judge Memorial, So. — 5 goals, 8 assists ,53 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers

Face-off specialist

Dallas Mattena, Judge Memorial, So. — 2 goals, 5 assists, 90 ground balls, 70% face-off wins

Defense

Dylan Krannich, Judge Memorial, So. — 2 goals, 46 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers

Brody Sawyer, Sky View, Sr. — 86 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers

Will Conley, Juan Diego, Jr. — 98 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers

Carter Christensen, Green Canyon, Sr. — 58 ground balls, 49 caused turnovers

Goalie

Logan Arrington, Sky View, So. — 186 saves, 6.7 GAA, 57.0% save rate

Austin Lund, Juan Diego, Sr. — 195 saves, 8.8 GAA, 52.5% save rate

4A Second Team

Attack

Ethan Wright, Logan, So.

Gary Bolton, Payson, Jr.

Josh Moe, Sky View, Sr.

Cole Juber, Ridgeline, Sr.

Midfield

Maddox Comey, Judge Memorial, So.

Conner Smith, Green Canyon, Sr.

Dallas Glenn, Payson, Sr.

Sam Peterson, Ridgeline, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Cooper Stauffer, Waterford, Jr.

Short stick midfield

Collin Gibson, Green Canyon, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Parley Thacker, Sky View, Sr.

Defense

Will Broadbent, Ridgeline, Sr.

Clayton Wright, Waterford, Jr.

Colby Olson, Payson, Sr.

Easton Andreason, Payson, Sr.

Goalie

Connor Knight, Judge Memorial, So.

Peter Arnoldsen, Orem, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Attack

Parker Stolz, Juan Diego, Fr.

Jared Keel, Payson, Jr.

Kellen Kemper, Waterford, Fr.

Jameson Jones, Timpanogos, Jr.

Midfield

Parker Harvey, Timpanogos, Jr.

Ryan Rowley, Payson, Sr.

Stockton Checketts, Sky View, Sr.

Gavin Rurka, Waterford, So.

Long stick midfield

Landon Talbot, Sky View, Jr.

Gray Hendricks, Ridgeline, Sr.

Short stick midfield

Ryan Bates, Sky View, So.

Zach Henry, Mountain View, Jr.

Face-off specialist

Aiden Hardy, Payson, Sr.

Defense

Dakota Julander, Bear River, Sr.

Cash Whatley, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Max Donavan, Ridgeline, Sr.

Jarrett Johnson, Payson, Sr.

Goalie

Ranick North, Ridgeline, Jr.

Victor Reynaud, Jordan, So.