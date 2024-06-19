Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
4A Player of the Year
Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial, So.
75 goals, 15 assists, 58 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers
4A Playoff MVP
Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial, Attack, So.
4A First Team
Attack
Noah Schuyler, Juan Diego, So. — 36 goals, 22 assists, 39 ground balls
Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial, So. — 18 games, 43 goals, 27 assists, 47 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers
Easton Ballard, Sky View, Sr. — 66 goals, 23 assists, 98 ground balls
Reeve Quiggle, Ridgeline, Sr. — 38 goals, 10 assists, 40 ground balls, 24 caused turnovers
Midfield
Aidan Wigton, Juan Diego, Sr. — 56 goals, 19 assists, 38 ground balls
Freddy Gowski, Judge Memorial, So. — 34 goals, 28 assists, 42 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers
Carter Bishop, Sky View, Sr. — 26 goals, 31 assists, 48 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers
Myles Walkingshaw, Waterford, Jr. — 37 goals, 15 assists, 61 ground balls
Long stick midfield
Ben Beaudry, Judge Memorial, So. — 20 games, 4 goals, 6 assists, 45 ground balls, 40 caused turnovers
Short stick midfield
Matt Evans, Judge Memorial, So. — 5 goals, 8 assists ,53 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers
Face-off specialist
Dallas Mattena, Judge Memorial, So. — 2 goals, 5 assists, 90 ground balls, 70% face-off wins
Defense
Dylan Krannich, Judge Memorial, So. — 2 goals, 46 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers
Brody Sawyer, Sky View, Sr. — 86 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers
Will Conley, Juan Diego, Jr. — 98 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers
Carter Christensen, Green Canyon, Sr. — 58 ground balls, 49 caused turnovers
Goalie
Logan Arrington, Sky View, So. — 186 saves, 6.7 GAA, 57.0% save rate
Austin Lund, Juan Diego, Sr. — 195 saves, 8.8 GAA, 52.5% save rate
4A Second Team
Attack
Ethan Wright, Logan, So.
Gary Bolton, Payson, Jr.
Josh Moe, Sky View, Sr.
Cole Juber, Ridgeline, Sr.
Midfield
Maddox Comey, Judge Memorial, So.
Conner Smith, Green Canyon, Sr.
Dallas Glenn, Payson, Sr.
Sam Peterson, Ridgeline, Sr.
Long stick midfield
Cooper Stauffer, Waterford, Jr.
Short stick midfield
Collin Gibson, Green Canyon, Sr.
Face-off specialist
Parley Thacker, Sky View, Sr.
Defense
Will Broadbent, Ridgeline, Sr.
Clayton Wright, Waterford, Jr.
Colby Olson, Payson, Sr.
Easton Andreason, Payson, Sr.
Goalie
Connor Knight, Judge Memorial, So.
Peter Arnoldsen, Orem, Sr.
4A Honorable Mention
Attack
Parker Stolz, Juan Diego, Fr.
Jared Keel, Payson, Jr.
Kellen Kemper, Waterford, Fr.
Jameson Jones, Timpanogos, Jr.
Midfield
Parker Harvey, Timpanogos, Jr.
Ryan Rowley, Payson, Sr.
Stockton Checketts, Sky View, Sr.
Gavin Rurka, Waterford, So.
Long stick midfield
Landon Talbot, Sky View, Jr.
Gray Hendricks, Ridgeline, Sr.
Short stick midfield
Ryan Bates, Sky View, So.
Zach Henry, Mountain View, Jr.
Face-off specialist
Aiden Hardy, Payson, Sr.
Defense
Dakota Julander, Bear River, Sr.
Cash Whatley, Mountain Crest, Sr.
Max Donavan, Ridgeline, Sr.
Jarrett Johnson, Payson, Sr.
Goalie
Ranick North, Ridgeline, Jr.
Victor Reynaud, Jordan, So.