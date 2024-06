Olympus High School's Sam Smith was voted the Deseret News 5A Player of the Year.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Lacrosse

Mason Fray, Brighton, Goalie, Sr.

192 saves, 3.80 GAA, 72% save rate

5A Player of the Year

Sam Smith, Olympus, LSM, Sr.

62 caused turnovers, 116 ground balls, 6 assists, 7 goals

5A Playoff MVP

Mason Fray, Brighton, Goalie, Sr.

5A First Team

Attack

Charlie Droitsch, Olympus, Sr. — 51 goals, 32 assists, 45 ground balls

Peter Freedman, East, Sr. — 65 goals, 30 assists, 47 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers

Braxton Horoba, Alta, Jr. — 49 goals, 47 assists, 50 ground balls, 22 takeaways

Kevin Clinger, Highland, Jr. — 51 goals, 8 assists

Midfield

Gabe Carrera, Brighton, So. — 62 goals, 25 assists, 46 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers

Donovan Wismer, Brighton, Sr. — 50 goals, 54 assists, 42 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers

Ethan Erker, Wasatch, Sr. — 56 goals, 19 assists, 31 ground balls

James Anderson, Brighton, Sr. — 35 goals, 13 assists, 75 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers

Long stick midfield

Andrew Parry, Alta, Sr. — 7 goals, 6 assists, 67 ground balls, 65 takeaways

Britton Tidwell, Bountiful, Jr. — 61 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers

Short stick midfield

Reece Smith, Park City, SSDM, Jr. — 2 goals, 5 assists, 69 round balls and 29 takeaways

Face-off specialist

Aydric Burleigh, Olympus, Sr. — 110 ground balls 71.7% FO win percentage

Defense

Ethan Salmon, Brighton, Sr. — 36 ground balls, 32 caused turnovers

Grey Petersen, Olympus, Sr. — 35 caused turnovers, 39 ground balls

Tripp Hopkins, Park City, Sr. — 55 ground balls, 25 caused turnovers, 4 goals

Garrett Hebert, Park City, Sr. — 39 ground balls, 30 takeaways, 1 goal, 1 assist

Goalie

Jack Nixon, East, Sr. — 229 saves, 6.94 GAA, 66% save rate

Anderson Silianoff, Park City, Sr. — 57% save percentage

5A Second Team

Attack

Tate Terry, Bountiful, Sr.

Andrew Salinas, Brighton, Jr.

Max Skousen, Northridge, Sr.

Gage Wright, Roy, Jr.

Midfield

Patrick McNally, Skyline, Sr.

Finn Mohr, Northridge, Jr.

Weston Holtby, Olympus, Sr.

Nathan Pugsley, Box Elder, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Bryant Bergman, East, Jr.

Short stick midfield

James Schlendorf, Olympus, Jr.

Jorgen Hansen, Skyline, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Bridger Dastrup, Cedar Valley, Jr.

Defense

Elliot Peterson, Olympus, Sr.

Jack Tuft, East, Sr.

Grant Rice, Timpview, Jr.

Tate Hales, Brighton, Sr.

Goalie

Cam Goode, Wasatch, So.

Hank Mullen, Roy, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Attack

Andrew Clayton, Olympus, Sr.

Porter Kraft, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Cole Cummings, Olympus, Sr.

Cole Lent, Wasatch, Sr.

Sam Terreros, Viewmont, Sr.

Midfield

Austin Taylor, Brighton, Jr.

Ian Marsland, Park City, Jr.

Jace Jorgenson, Wasatch, Jr.

Kotah Sudyka, Roy, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Bronson Bowen, Skyline, Jr.

Miles Ferry, Box Elder, Sr.

Rowen McFerren, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Short stick midfield

Faletau Satuala, Bountiful, Sr.

Thomas Hansen, Brighton, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Aidan Gomm, Box Elder, Sr.

Maddox Gamonal, Brighton, Sr.

Defense

Myles Peter, Brighton, Sr.

Gaige Mecham, Northridge, Sr.

Drew Tanner, Alta, Sr.

Kelton Wright, Roy, Jr.

Goalie

Sawyer Ottley, Springville, Sr.

Noah Lake, Woods Cross, Jr.