Fremont’s Davis Searle moves past Davis’ Kash Gates in a 6A boys lacrosse semifinal game at Westminster University in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Davis Searle, Fremont, Attack, Sr.

69 goals, 57 assists, 26 caused turnovers, 42 ground balls

6A Playoff MVP

Mitch Phippen, Corner Canyon, Goalie, Sr.

6A First Team

Attack

OJ Ika, Corner Canyon, Fr. — 70 goals, 47 assists, 63 ground balls, 47 caused turnovers

Carson Isaacson, Fremont, Sr. — 64 goals, 28 assists, 14 caused turnovers, 27 ground balls

Parker Sorensen, Herriman, Jr. — 36 goals, 36 assists, 40 ground balls

Chaz Mooney, American Fork, Sr. — 18 goals, 46 assists, 34 ground balls

Midfield

Kisen Muramoto, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 64 goals, 26 assists, 36 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers

Ashton Wood, Davis, Jr. — 30 goals, 41 assists, 31 ground balls

Luke Squire, American Fork, Sr. — 43 goals, 10 assists, 31 ground balls

Nick Johnson, Davis, Sr. — 25 goals, 22 assists, 26 ground balls

Long stick midfield

Clark Pugh, Lone Peak, Sr. — 106 ground balls, 50 caused turnovers

Brady Wallace, Farmington, Sr. — 77 ground balls, 38 caused turnovers

Short stick midfield

Rhett King, Corner Canyon, So. — 5 goals, 43 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers

Face-off specialist

Tommy Bodell, Westlake, Sr. — 79% face offs won, 12 goals

Defense

Tanner Adamson, Corner Canyon, So. — 46 ground balls, 37 caused turnovers

Dante Coats, Farmington, Sr. — 49 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers

Kash Gates, Davis, Sr. — 61 ground balls, 50 caused turnovers

Dakota Dunn, Lone Peak, Sr. — 61 ground balls, 45 caused turnovers

Goalie

Mitch Phippen, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 3.1 GAA, 66% save rate

Hunter Keller, Davis, Sr. — 5.0 GAA, 64% save rate

6A Second Team

Attack

Stetson Hogge, Weber, Sr.

Max Carpenter, Westlake, Jr.

Ben Roylance, Davis, Sr.

Curtis Carlson, Bingham, Sr.

Midfield

Dom Coats, Farmington, Sr.

Kaydin Berry, Fremont, Jr.

Dawson Yates, Skyridge, Sr.

Luke Richardson, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Long stick midfield

Cash Moon, Bingham, So.

Kanyun Avner, Weber, Sr.

Short stick midfield

Caden Pulsipher, Lone Peak, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Charles Dibble, Davis, Jr.

Defense

Gideon Hawkins, Lone Peak, Sr.

Preston Beeman, American Fork, Sr.

Zach Moore, Farmington, Jr.

CJ Rasmussen, Herriman, Jr.

Goalie

Jaxton Hansen, Skyridge, Jr.

Brandon Barrus, Farmington, So.

6A Honorable Mention

Attack

Ashton Gifford, Lone Peak, Sr.

Kai Beynon, Farmington, Fr.

Seth Lambert, Lone Peak, Jr.

Kyson Russell, Riverton, Sr.

Midfield

Zane Johansen, Riverton, Sr.

Kampton Dutton, Corner Canyon, Fr.

Emmett Fenton, Lone Peak, Jr.

Ryken Whitney, Bingham, Sr.

Long stick midfield

Ryan Keel, Herriman, Jr.

Alec Horne, Lehi, So.

Short stick midfield

Cam Broadbent, Weber, Sr.

Ashton Free, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Tyler Jacobs, Farmington, Sr.

Anthony Fillerup, Herriman, Sr.

Defense

Keola Campbell, Westlake, Jr.

Carter Sant, Davis, Jr.

Slade Redd, Copper Hills, So.

William Perry, Corner Canyon, Jr.

Jaxen Rengers, Riverton, Sr.

Goalie

Boston Edson, Riverton, Sr.

Hudson Feindt, Lone Peak, Sr.