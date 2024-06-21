The Brigham Young Cougars enter the field to play the Cincinnati Bearcats in a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

BYU secured the first four-star talent of its 2025 football recruiting class.

LaMason Waller announced his commitment to the Cougars on Thursday, the same day he started an official visit to the school, according to 247 Sports.

Who is LaMason Waller?

Waller is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver out of Hesperia, California, where he plays for Sultana High.

He is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 57 wide receiver in next year’s class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Waller, who has a 0.8941 player rating in the 247 Sports metric, holds more than two dozen scholarship offers from Power Four programs, including Alabama, Utah, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Washington, among others.

He is the eighth player to commit to BYU’s 2025 class, along with three-star prospects in linebacker Tyler Payne (Weber High), quarterback Nolan Keeney (Oregon), tight end Blake Bryce (California), running back Cale Breslin (Nevada), offensive tackle Kelepi Vete (California), edge rusher Sale Fano (Westlake High) and punter Will Walker (Riverton High).

Why did LaMason Waller choose BYU?

Waller told On3 that BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake played a pivotal role in the recruit committing to the Cougars.

“It means a lot that he never gave up on recruiting me,” Waller told On3′s Chad Simmons. “No matter who he was going against, he’s always been there for me. I know he genuinely cares about me and he genuinely wants me at BYU.”

Waller is coming off a junior season where he caught 62 passes for 1,151 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

He’s the latest receiver to commit to the Cougars, who have successfully recruited guys like Puka Nacua, Chase Roberts, Kody Epps and others under Sitake since he joined the coaching staff in 2018.

“There is a good thing over there and I want to be a part of it,” Waller told On3.