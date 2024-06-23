Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks at a replay during the 22 Forever game scrimmage in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

It was a double commitment day for the University of Utah.

Following the pledge of Las Vegas 3-star athlete JJ Buchanan on Sunday morning, one of the top recruits in the state of Utah committed to Kyle Whittingham’s program later that afternoon.

3-star Desert Hills linebacker Cyrus Polu is rated as the fourth-best 2025 prospect in the state of Utah, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the 60th-best linebacker nationally in the class of 2025.

Polu announced his commitment on X.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker chose Utah over offers from Big 12 foes Arizona, Arizona State and BYU, plus Washington, UCLA, Stanford and Michigan State, among others.

“The biggest takeaway for me is how highly they think of me and just how my family all have a good relationship with all of them,” Polu told Blair Angulo of 247Sports. “I loved all the coaches and the players, and just the standard they are held to and just the vibe they have going on.”

Last season, Polu had 59 tackles, four interceptions and two pass deflections for Desert Hills, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

Polu is the eighth commitment for the Utes in June and the tenth overall in the class of 2025, joining quarterback Wyatt Becker, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi and Sione Motuapuaka, tight end Drew Clemens, linebackers Max Fonoimoana and Christian Thatcher, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield and athlete Buchanan.