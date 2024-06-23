Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on as players leave the field after warmups before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A busy month of recruiting landed Utah football another commitment Sunday morning.

The latest comes from two-way player JJ Buchanan, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete from the Las Vegas area.

Who is JJ Buchanan?

Buchanan is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 85 athlete nationally — he doesn’t have an industry composite ranking.

Buchanan plays both wide receiver and safety for Coronado High in Henderson, Nevada.

He visited Utah on an official visit over the weekend and committed to the Utes over strong interest from programs like California, Oregon State and UNLV, according to 247 Sports.

“I think the coaches are genuine and I believe what they believe in and what they are saying,” Buchanan told 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo. “Their history with producing NFL talent is undeniable and I know they will put me in the best position to make the NFL, which is the ultimate goal.

“The staff sees me making an immediate impact on the field.”

How is Utah’s 2025 recruiting class shaping up?

Buchanan is the Utes’ seventh commitment this month and their ninth in the 2025 class.

He joins quarterback Wyatt Becker, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi and Sione Motuapuaka, tight end Drew Clemens, linebackers Max Fonoimoana and Christian Thatcher and offensive lineman Soren Shinofield.