The BYU Cougars football program continued its busy run on the recruiting front Monday, as it got a commitment from defensive lineman Cole Cogshell, who hails from Pasadena, California.
Cogshell announced his commitment on social media Monday evening. His pledge came after he took a visit to BYU’s campus earlier this month.
Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Cogshell has just one other Power Four scholarship offer in Boston College, but he holds three from Mountain West Conference schools (including Washington State) and a bunch from FCS schools.
Cogshell becomes the 12th prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Five of them have come since last Friday.