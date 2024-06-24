Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, out runs Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting sites latest rankings.

The top prospect from the state of Utah is reopening his recruitment.

Jerome Myles, rated a five-star wide receiver by 247 Sports and the state’s top recruit in the 2025 class, announced on social media Monday that he is backing off his pledge to Ole Miss and opening his recruitment back up.

Who is Jerome Myles?

Myles is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver from Corner Canyon High who is especially highly rated by 247 Sports — in addition to being a five-star recruit and the top in-state talent, he is rated the No. 31 prospect nationally and fifth at his position with a 98 overall player rating by 247 Sports.

Myles is rated a four-star prospect and the nation’s 27th-best receiver talent according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, which give a consensus rating based on several national recruiting services.

This past season, Myles, who is also a track star, caught 19 passes for 486 yards and six touchdowns — he missed time with a broken ankle. After his return, though, Myles caught five passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the 6A state championship game, which Corner Canyon won, 41-27.

Who is recruiting Jerome Myles?

Myles committed to Ole Miss in late April and maintained that commitment until Monday.

In the past two weeks, he’s taken official visits to Utah and Texas A&M, according to 247 Sports, and will be taking an official visit to Michigan in late July.

Myles has a close tie with one of Utah’s top signees in the 2024 class — he played in high school with Utes true freshman four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson.

As he heads into his senior season, Myles’ recruitment has continued to heat up. He holds scholarship offers from nearly two dozen schools, most of them Power Four programs, including BYU, UCLA, Washington and Oklahoma State, including the aforementioned Utah, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Michigan.

Why is he reopening his recruitment?

Myles told 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo that he is reopening his recruitment to more fully process everything and “find the best fit for me.”

“I just want to go through the process a bit more and make sure I find the best fit for me,” Myles told 247 Sports. “I know I want to choose the school that is going to be the best for me. I’m thinking it will really be toward the end of my season, closer to playoffs or maybe closer to the signing period. We’ll see how things go.”

The recruitment process has allowed Myles to take a better look at Utah, where his former teammate Wilson has come in already and made a strong impression during spring ball.

“The highlight of the weekend was definitely my meeting with the offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig,” Myles told 247 Sports after his official visit the second week of June. “He explained how I would be used in the offense. It was good to be able to reconnect with the coaches and I love them all.”