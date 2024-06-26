BYU basketball practices at the Marriott Center Annex Court in Provo on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Kevin Young is adding even more professional experience to his BYU coaching staff.

Former G League head coach Jordan Brady has joined the Cougars program as director of player development, BYU officially announced Wednesday.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was first to report the news.

“We are so excited to welcome Jordan and his family to BYU,” Young said in a statement. “Jordan is the perfect fit for this role as director of player development. He has worked with players at the highest level and knows what it takes to succeed.

“Having been a head coach, and a successful player, he brings valuable insight as he oversees all aspects of our player development program. He exemplifies everything we want our players to be about. I couldn’t be happier to add him to our staff.”

Brady most recently served as an assistant for the G League’s Windy City Bulls from 2021-22 following a two-season stint as head coach for the Wisconsin Herd.

The Utah native has also spent time on staffs for the Iowa Energy, Bakersfield Jam, Los Angeles D-Fenders and Salt Lake City Stars since entering coaching in 2012. During his time in Bakersfield, Brady worked alongside then-Jam head coach and current BYU assistant Will Voigt.

Following a collegiate career at Salt Lake Community College and Utah Valley University, Brady played professionally for four seasons in both Luxembourg and the G League.

Brady joins a BYU staff rich with professional experience. Aside from Young’s NBA resume, Voigt, fellow assistant Tim Fanning and chief of staff Doug Stewart have worked in the G League, as well.