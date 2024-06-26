BYU forward Morgan Bailey blows a kiss to the fans and celebrates their win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a WCC tournament semifinal game in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2015. On Wednesday, the University of Utah announced Bailey has joined Lynne Roberts' staff at Utah.

Utah women’s basketball filled a vacancy on its coaching staff by turning to another in-state school.

On Wednesday, the University of Utah announced that former BYU assistant coach Morgan Bailey will join the Utes in a similar role.

“I’m super excited to welcome Morgan Bailey to the U,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said in a statement. “Morgan was an unbelievable player at BYU and went on to play professionally.

“Since getting into coaching, she is widely respected as a great teacher of the game and a standout recruiter. She’ll be an instant impact on the court developing our post players. We are grateful that she has joined our program as we continue to strive to new heights.”

This came on the same day that Oregon announced it had hired former Utah assistant Jerise Freeman as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator. Freeman spent the past three seasons at Utah.

Bailey was a part of the BYU coaching staff the past two seasons under head coach Amber Whiting.

Prior to that, Bailey, who attended Timpanogos High and was a star player at BYU from 2010-15, had served as an assistant coach at Utah Valley.

She also was an assistant for one season each at Southern Utah and Snow College after a brief professional career overseas.

“I couldn’t pass up an opportunity like this,” Bailey said in a statement. “Utah women’s basketball has some big goals, goals that I want to be a part of reaching. I hope to leave a lasting mark here while learning and growing from Coach Roberts and her staff.

“I’m humbled and thankful that they felt I was the right person for the job. I’ll never forget where I came from and will stay grateful to the programs that have trusted me and for the players I’ve had a privilege to coach. I’m excited for this new adventure and for the people I get to do it with.”

This comes one day after the University of Utah announced that Roberts signed a three-year contract extension through 2030 as the Utes head coach.