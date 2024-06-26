Skye Blakely practices ahead of the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Of the 16 gymnasts who qualified to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this weekend with spots on Team USA up for grabs, Skye Blakely appeared a near shoe-in to make the five-woman American team.

In the lead up to trials, the 19 year-old from Dallas, Texas, had displayed ability that rivaled that of any American not named Simone Biles, with USA Today’s Nancy Armour writing that Blakely had displayed “the combination of consistency and ability that the selection committee will be seeking as it assembles the 2024 Olympic team.”

On Wednesday, Blakely’s Olympic dreams appeared to take a significant hit, however, as multiple outlets reported that she was injured during podium training ahead of competition, which begins Friday.

Blakely was injured while training on floor exercise specifically when she landed one of her tumbling passes — a double layout.

Blakely received immediate medical attention, per Olympics.com’s Scott Bregman, and was eventually removed from the floor via wheelchair.

“She’s getting carried off,” The Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo reported on X, subsequently adding that Blakely had her hands in her face as she was wheeled out of the arena.

The injury cut short what had been an impressive day of training by Blakely, according to GymCastic, which noted that she had been the best gymnast overall during podium training in a group that includes Biles, reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee and many others.

The extent of Blakely’s injury is unknown at this time, and USA Gymnastics did not immediately have an update.

Per USA Today, Chellsie Memmel — the technical lead on the U.S. women’s high-performance team — hugged both of Blakey’s coaches after the gymnast was removed from the arena.

Blakely, a member of the last two U.S. world championships teams — both of which won gold — was also injured in the lead up to the 2021 Olympic trials when she tore a ligament in her elbow.

“Very tough for an athlete who has endured so much and battled back from previous injury at Tokyo Olympic Trials,” Inside Gymnastics posted on X.

Day 1 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials starts Friday night at 5:30 p.m. MDT. The second and final day of competition will be held Sunday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.