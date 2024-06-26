Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on as players leave the field after warmups before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

The Utah Utes football program has a long history of getting defensive backs from Texas, and another one has committed.

On Wednesday evening, cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. out of Weiss High in Pflugerville, Texas, announced his pledge to the Utes on social media.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Stokes is listed as just a 3-star prospect, although schools such as LSU have offered him a scholarship. In all, Stokes has offers from seven Power Four schools and a bunch from the Group of Five and FCS ranks.

Stokes becomes the 12th prospect to be committed to Utah as part of its 2025 recruiting class, 10 of whom have pledged this month alone.