Southern California guard Isaiah Collier (1) drives to the basket during a game against UCLA, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The Utah Jazz selected Isaiah Collier with the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Collier, a 6-foot-2.5 guard, whom the Jazz interviewed at the NBA combine back in May, had some top-20 buzz earlier in the draft process after a single season at USC.

He averaged 16.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Trojans and is one of the most impressive downhill players in the 2024 draft class.

Though the Jazz have a guard heavy roster, there are likely more deals to be done throughout the offseason that will change the makeup of the team.

Additionally, if Collier is to get legitimate NBA minutes with the Jazz, he’ll have to earn them and prove that he can handle NBA defenses.

Earlier in the night, the Jazz selected Colorado’s Cody Williams with 10th overall pick.