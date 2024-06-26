Colorado forward Cody Williams (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Utah Jazz selected Cody Williams with the 10th pick in the 2024 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Williams, a 6-foot-6.5 wing out of Colorado, averaged 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in his lone season with the Buffaloes, while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

Landon Jones of American Fork, Mitchell Mortensen of American Fork, Barnes Lewis of Lehi, and Matthew Dunne of Lehi celebrate the Utah Jazz selecting Cody Williams during the Jazz Draft Night event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Williams had long been on the Jazz’s radar and he had a pre-draft workout with the team that solidified their belief in his potential.

The Jazz have long needed to start adding wings to the roster that has been guard heavy over the last couple of seasons, and Williams definitely fits the bill.

He is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.