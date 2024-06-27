A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

BYU has landed its possible left tackle of the future.

Kirksville, Missouri, product Andrew Williams has officially committed to the Cougars, he announced via social media Thursday.

Williams has a 3-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 8 player in Missouri.

Within BYU’s ever-growing 2025 recruiting class, the 6-foot-7, 275 pounder is the second highest-rated prospect.

Though hailing from a smaller high school program, Williams garnered interest from a number of Big 12 schools. BYU beat out Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State, among others, for his commitment.

His signing marks one of the first major recruiting wins for new Cougars offensive line coach TJ Woods, who is entering his first season in Provo.

Williams is the 14th player to join BYU’s 2025 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 56 nationally and No. 13 within the 16-team Big 12.