BYU point guard Dallin Hall celebrates with fans after defeating TCU on March 2 at the Marriott Center.

The Big 12 released its opponent schedule matrix for men’s and women’s basketball Thursday, giving a full picture of what BYU will face during its second season in the league.

BYU men’s basketball 2024-25 Big 12 opponent matrix

Home-and-away: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia

Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia Home-only: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech Away-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

What stands out?

The Cougars’ 20-game league schedule is a well-balanced mix of home and away games, highlighted by Kansas, the projected No. 1 team in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25, making a trip to the Marriott Center.

BYU beat the Jayhawks on the road in their lone matchup last season.

BYU will play league newcomer Arizona both at home and on the road, as well as in-state rival Utah, projected top-25 team Cincinnati, Arizona State and West Virginia.

The Cougars’ home-only slate includes three teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year — projected top-10 Baylor and Texas Tech, in addition to Kansas.

Kansas State, which has revamped its roster through the transfer portal, also visits Provo, as does Oklahoma State.

BYU’s away-only schedule is headlined by visits to Houston and Iowa State, two projected top-10 programs, while the Cougars also visit UCF, Colorado and TCU.

BYU women’s basketball 2024-25 Big 12 opponent matrix

Home-and-away: Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Arizona, Arizona State, Utah Home-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

What stands out?

It’s a carbon copy of Utah’s opponent matrix in the Utes’ first season in the league. The Cougars and Utes will each host a game against the other this year.

BYU’s 18-game conference schedule also has home-and-home games against Arizona and Arizona State, two Pac-12 additions.

The Cougars will go on the road to face three Big 12 teams — Baylor, Iowa State and West Virginia — that appear in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25, in addition to their two-game Utah series.

Among its home-only games, BYU also hosts Colorado (which finished last year in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll) and preseason top-25 Kansas State, along with a Kansas team that made the NCAA Tournament last year.