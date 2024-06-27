Cody Williams, right, greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the Utah Jazz as the 10th pick during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York.

The Utah Jazz walked away with two first-round draft picks Wednesday night during the 2024 NBA draft — Colorado forward Cody Williams and USC guard Isaiah Collier.

Williams, listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, was Utah’s latest lottery selection at No. 10 overall.

Collier, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, was a late selection at No. 29, something of a surprise given the former USC star was at times a projected lottery pick or close to it during the predraft cycle.

Per the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd, the Jazz were thrilled to find Williams available at No. 10, after they “were blown away by Williams when they interviewed him at the NBA Combine in May.”

Collier, meanwhile, was a top-rated prospect coming out of high school and, despite some notable struggles at USC last year, there is belief that he can overcome perceived weaknesses in his game, including shooting.

“Not making excuses at all,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik told Todd, “but when you’ve been so dominant at the high school level, and even college, to get in the paint whenever you want and be at the rim whenever you want and absolutely dominate your competition that is your age, you can make an argument of whether he’s had enough reps or not ... I think also he hasn’t shown it (shooting) as much because he’s been so dominant.”

The Jazz may be happy, but how were the team’s first-round selections viewed from the outside? Did Utah reach on either Williams or Collier? Did they have one of the better first rounds of any team in the draft?

Here are draft experts’ takes on the Jazz’s first-round selections.

Cody Williams

Grade: A

What they are saying: “Williams is one of the best defending wings in this class with how well he can guard positions 1-4 and has great drop coverage on the switch. He needs to get stronger with the ball but is farther along in his development at 19 than his brother, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, was at his age.” — Krysten Peek

Isaiah Collier

Grade: A-

What they are saying: “The fact that Collier fell so far in the draft after entering this past college season as the No. 1 high school recruit is shocking. The biggest gaps in his game are his outside jumper and his turnovers. Where he does excel is in the open court, and he has great body control around the rim. With the spacing and pace of the NBA game, he could be a steal for the Jazz.” — Peek

Cody Williams

Grade: A

What they are saying: “Cody Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams, almost aces the eye test. His 178-pound frame needs filling out, but if you’re looking for an all-purpose combo forward, you want them in this mold: 6′7″ with a 7′1″ wingspan and the fluidity and athleticism needed to maximize his physical tools. Once he bulks up, he could offer five-position versatility on defense, or something close to it. His three-point stroke is easy to buy, even if there are some worrying numbers on his stat sheet (like his 71.4 free-throw percentage or the fact that he only attempted 1.7 triples per outing during his lone season in college). If he’s a shooter, though, he offers the dribble-shoot-pass skill set normally seen in only high-end wings. This is great value at No. 10, and it hopefully indicates that the Jazz will be patient with their growing, intriguing young core.” — Zach Buckley

Isaiah Collier

Grade: C

What they are saying: “While the Jazz have remained committed to Lauri Markkanen, they haven’t bound themselves to the 27-year-old’s timeline. They keep taking big swings at the draft, whether that’s Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George last year, Cody Williams at No. 10 earlier or Isaiah Collier here. Collier is, admittedly, probably the longest shot of the lot. He is a power point guard. He has the first gear needed to race around point guards and the force to finish through contact at the basket. And he keeps his head on a proverbial swivel, so he’ll spot open teammates on the move when defenses crowd him. However, his combine measurements did him no favors. The league isn’t exactly littered with power point guards as it is, but you definitely don’t find ones standing under 6′3″ with a 6′5″ wingspan. The physical advantages Collier had at lower levels could be lost with his transition to the NBA, putting tons of pressure on him to prove himself as a shooter and decision-maker.” — Buckley

Cody Williams

Grade: B

What they are saying: “Williams is one of the more notable high-risk/high-reward prospects in this draft. He missed some time during his one college season but showed a versatile skill set as a big, fluid wing who can shoot. Older brother Jalen Williams is a rising star for the Thunder, and the Jazz hope Cody can produce at a similar level. But he hasn’t turned the potential into production in the way his brother has. If he does, this is a great pick.” — Adam Finkelstein and Kyle Boone

Isaiah Collier

Grade: B

What they are saying: “His passing is his best asset, and when he plays to that skill, he’s got the most upside. He is a big power guard who can get downhill and see the field. The first issue is turnovers, which are normal. Secondly, he didn’t defend last year even though he has the physical gifts. But the biggest one is the shooting. If he pulls that up, he’ll be strong.” — Finkelstein and Boone

Cody Williams

Grade: A

What they are saying: “What a night for the Jazz. I’m a huge fan of Williams, and I think that Utah is the perfect landing spot for him to develop alongside their young core. His potential two-way impact can be huge for both the Jazz and fantasy managers.” — Noah Rubin

Isaiah Collier

Grade: A

What they are saying: “I was already happy with their draft, and then they landed Collier at 29. He was the No. 1 player in his high school class, and he was still projected to go just outside the lottery despite a rough season at USC. This is one of the best value picks of the draft, and I feel confident that this will end up being a steal. Utah is building out an incredible young core that is going to be a lot of fun within the next few years.” — Rubin

Cody Williams

Grade: B

What they are saying: “Williams offers the Jazz a player who can do some things early and develop down the line, all while filling out the middle of their lineup on the wing. It’s a solid pick with solid value at No. 10.” — Derek Parker

Isaiah Collier

Grade: A

What they are saying: “Collier came into the night as an overrated mid-round pick and left as one of the steals of the draft at No. 29. Even better, he could get legit minutes at the point guard spot for Utah next season.” — Parker