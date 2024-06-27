Utah Utes guard Pelle Larsson (3) leaps up for an alley-oop dunk over USC Trojans guard Ethan Anderson (20) during a game at the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

It’s been seven years since a player was selected in an NBA draft directly from the University of Utah. On Thursday, someone who played for the Runnin’ Utes before transferring was, though.

In the second round of the 2024 draft, the Houston Rockets selected guard Pelle Larsson, and following a series of moves, Larsson’s rights ended up with the Miami Heat.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Larsson, who is from Sweden, played the 2020-21 season for Utah before transferring to Arizona, where he played three seasons.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Larsson averaged 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30.1 minutes over 36 games for Arizona.