Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) lights the U after their victory over the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7.

Much like the real world, the video game world is high on the Utah football team heading into the 2024 season.

Two days after EA Sports announced that Utah has the 18th-toughest home field advantage in the soon-to-be-released College Football 25, the company’s ballyhooed video game is giving even more praise to the Utes.

That’s because Utah made the top 25 in both the offensive and defensive power rankings for College Football 25 released Thursday.

Where is Utah ranked in College Football 25′s offensive and defensive power rankings?

Utah’s offense comes in at No. 11 nationally, with an 87 overall rating.

The Utes’ defense is one spot higher, at No. 10 with an 88 rating.

EA Sports explained that in determining the power rankings, “The Development Team meticulously examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings. With help from our friends at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the team analyzed all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats, ultimately arriving at our Team Power Rankings.”

It’s also key to note that rankings are subject to change in future updates to the game.

How do Utah’s rankings compare to the rest of the Big 12?

The Utes are the most balanced and highest-rated team from the Big 12 in the College Football 25 offensive and defensive power rankings.

There are five Big 12 teams in the top 25 of the offensive power rankings and four in the top 15, led by a controversial selection — at least according to social media — of Colorado at No. 8 with an 89 overall rating.

Next is Utah at No. 11, followed closely by Kansas at No. 14 (87 rating) and Arizona at No. 15 (87). UCF, with an 85 rating, also makes the top 25 at No. 21.

On defense, the Utes’ top-10 status makes them clearly the front-runner in the league.

The closest team to Utah is Colorado at No. 20, with an 84 rating. Oklahoma State (84 rating) comes in at No. 21 and Kansas State (84) is No. 24.

College Football 25′s offensive power rankings

Rank Team Offensive rating 1 Georgia 94 2 Oregon 94 3 Alabama 91 4 Texas 91 5 Ohio State 89 6 LSU 89 7 Miami 89 8 Colorado 89 9 Missouri 89 10 Clemson 87 11 Utah 87 12 Penn State 87 13 Ole Miss 87 14 Kansas 87 15 Arizona 87 16 NC State 87 17 Notre Dame 85 18 Texas A&M 85 19 Memphis 85 20 SMU 85 21 UCF 85 22 Florida State 83 23 Oklahoma 83 24 Virginia Tech 83 25 USC 83

College Football 25′s defensive power rankings

Rank Team Defensive rating 1 Ohio State 96 2 Georgia 94 3 Oregon 90 4 Alabama 90 5 Clemson 90 6 Notre Dame 90 7 Michigan 90 8 Texas 88 9 Penn State 88 10 Utah 88 11 Florida State 88 12 Oklahoma 88 13 Iowa 88 14 Virginia Tech 86 15 Wisconsin 86 16 USC 86 17 Auburn 86 18 LSU 84 19 Texas A&M 84 20 Colorado 84 21 Oklahoma State 84 22 Louisville 84 23 North Carolina 84 24 Kansas State 84 25 Florida 84

When is College Football 25 being released?

The EA Sports College Football 25 video game will be released July 19, with early access three days prior for those who purchase the deluxe edition or MVP bundle (with Madden 25).

EA Sports will continue its rankings release on Friday, with the overall team power rankings.