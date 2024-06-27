Much like the real world, the video game world is high on the Utah football team heading into the 2024 season.
Two days after EA Sports announced that Utah has the 18th-toughest home field advantage in the soon-to-be-released College Football 25, the company’s ballyhooed video game is giving even more praise to the Utes.
That’s because Utah made the top 25 in both the offensive and defensive power rankings for College Football 25 released Thursday.
Where is Utah ranked in College Football 25′s offensive and defensive power rankings?
Utah’s offense comes in at No. 11 nationally, with an 87 overall rating.
The Utes’ defense is one spot higher, at No. 10 with an 88 rating.
EA Sports explained that in determining the power rankings, “The Development Team meticulously examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings. With help from our friends at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the team analyzed all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats, ultimately arriving at our Team Power Rankings.”
It’s also key to note that rankings are subject to change in future updates to the game.
How do Utah’s rankings compare to the rest of the Big 12?
The Utes are the most balanced and highest-rated team from the Big 12 in the College Football 25 offensive and defensive power rankings.
There are five Big 12 teams in the top 25 of the offensive power rankings and four in the top 15, led by a controversial selection — at least according to social media — of Colorado at No. 8 with an 89 overall rating.
Next is Utah at No. 11, followed closely by Kansas at No. 14 (87 rating) and Arizona at No. 15 (87). UCF, with an 85 rating, also makes the top 25 at No. 21.
On defense, the Utes’ top-10 status makes them clearly the front-runner in the league.
The closest team to Utah is Colorado at No. 20, with an 84 rating. Oklahoma State (84 rating) comes in at No. 21 and Kansas State (84) is No. 24.
College Football 25′s offensive power rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Offensive rating
|1
|Georgia
|94
|2
|Oregon
|94
|3
|Alabama
|91
|4
|Texas
|91
|5
|Ohio State
|89
|6
|LSU
|89
|7
|Miami
|89
|8
|Colorado
|89
|9
|Missouri
|89
|10
|Clemson
|87
|11
|Utah
|87
|12
|Penn State
|87
|13
|Ole Miss
|87
|14
|Kansas
|87
|15
|Arizona
|87
|16
|NC State
|87
|17
|Notre Dame
|85
|18
|Texas A&M
|85
|19
|Memphis
|85
|20
|SMU
|85
|21
|UCF
|85
|22
|Florida State
|83
|23
|Oklahoma
|83
|24
|Virginia Tech
|83
|25
|USC
|83
College Football 25′s defensive power rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Defensive rating
|1
|Ohio State
|96
|2
|Georgia
|94
|3
|Oregon
|90
|4
|Alabama
|90
|5
|Clemson
|90
|6
|Notre Dame
|90
|7
|Michigan
|90
|8
|Texas
|88
|9
|Penn State
|88
|10
|Utah
|88
|11
|Florida State
|88
|12
|Oklahoma
|88
|13
|Iowa
|88
|14
|Virginia Tech
|86
|15
|Wisconsin
|86
|16
|USC
|86
|17
|Auburn
|86
|18
|LSU
|84
|19
|Texas A&M
|84
|20
|Colorado
|84
|21
|Oklahoma State
|84
|22
|Louisville
|84
|23
|North Carolina
|84
|24
|Kansas State
|84
|25
|Florida
|84
When is College Football 25 being released?
The EA Sports College Football 25 video game will be released July 19, with early access three days prior for those who purchase the deluxe edition or MVP bundle (with Madden 25).
EA Sports will continue its rankings release on Friday, with the overall team power rankings.