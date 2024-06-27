Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) lights the U after their victory over the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
By Brandon Judd

Much like the real world, the video game world is high on the Utah football team heading into the 2024 season.

Two days after EA Sports announced that Utah has the 18th-toughest home field advantage in the soon-to-be-released College Football 25, the company’s ballyhooed video game is giving even more praise to the Utes.

That’s because Utah made the top 25 in both the offensive and defensive power rankings for College Football 25 released Thursday.

Where is Utah ranked in College Football 25′s offensive and defensive power rankings?

Utah’s offense comes in at No. 11 nationally, with an 87 overall rating.

The Utes’ defense is one spot higher, at No. 10 with an 88 rating.

EA Sports explained that in determining the power rankings, “The Development Team meticulously examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings. With help from our friends at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the team analyzed all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats, ultimately arriving at our Team Power Rankings.”

It’s also key to note that rankings are subject to change in future updates to the game.

How do Utah’s rankings compare to the rest of the Big 12?

The Utes are the most balanced and highest-rated team from the Big 12 in the College Football 25 offensive and defensive power rankings.

There are five Big 12 teams in the top 25 of the offensive power rankings and four in the top 15, led by a controversial selection — at least according to social media — of Colorado at No. 8 with an 89 overall rating.

Where does Rice-Eccles Stadium rank on College Football 25′s list of toughest places to play?

Next is Utah at No. 11, followed closely by Kansas at No. 14 (87 rating) and Arizona at No. 15 (87). UCF, with an 85 rating, also makes the top 25 at No. 21.

On defense, the Utes’ top-10 status makes them clearly the front-runner in the league.

The closest team to Utah is Colorado at No. 20, with an 84 rating. Oklahoma State (84 rating) comes in at No. 21 and Kansas State (84) is No. 24.

College Football 25′s offensive power rankings

RankTeamOffensive rating
1Georgia94
2Oregon94
3Alabama91
4Texas91
5Ohio State89
6LSU89
7Miami89
8Colorado89
9Missouri89
10Clemson87
11Utah87
12Penn State87
13Ole Miss87
14Kansas87
15Arizona87
16NC State87
17Notre Dame85
18Texas A&M85
19Memphis85
20SMU85
21UCF85
22Florida State83
23Oklahoma83
24Virginia Tech83
25USC83

College Football 25′s defensive power rankings

RankTeamDefensive rating
1Ohio State96
2Georgia94
3Oregon90
4Alabama90
5Clemson90
6Notre Dame90
7Michigan90
8Texas88
9Penn State88
10Utah88
11Florida State88
12Oklahoma88
13Iowa88
14Virginia Tech86
15Wisconsin86
16USC86
17Auburn86
18LSU84
19Texas A&M84
20Colorado84
21Oklahoma State84
22Louisville84
23North Carolina84
24Kansas State84
25Florida84

When is College Football 25 being released?

The EA Sports College Football 25 video game will be released July 19, with early access three days prior for those who purchase the deluxe edition or MVP bundle (with Madden 25).

EA Sports will continue its rankings release on Friday, with the overall team power rankings.