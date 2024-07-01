One of BYU’s most beloved looks from the past is making a comeback.

The Cougars will be sporting a new 1996-inspired throwback uniform for their Sept. 21 matchup with Kansas State, the program announced Monday.

“BYU will take the field donning the white with royal trim, black drop-shadowed version of the threads worn by the Steve Sarkisian-led Cougars in 1996,” BYU’s press release said. “With the team wearing white for the home game, including all-white pants with no stripe in the style of the 1996 uniforms, fans are asked to wear white for the game as well.”

The 1996 season marked one of the finest campaigns in program history, as the Cougars finished 14-1 and No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll.

BYU ended the year with a 19-15 victory over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The all-white edition of the uniform BYU will wear against the Wildcats was worn only once in ‘96. Interestingly enough, it came in the team’s lone loss of the season, a 29-17 stumbling against Washington. Perhaps Kalani Sitake and company can flip the script this time around.

Many Cougar fans have long clamored for the ‘96 threads to return, so Monday’s news was met with plenty of enthusiasm.

Here’s how social media reacted to BYU’s new/old uniforms.