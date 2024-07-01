A University of Utah cheerleader does a flip during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Utah football’s latest commit in its 2025 class comes from the fertile recruiting grounds in Texas.

Shelton “Manny” Fuller announced his commitment to the Utes program on social media Monday, one month after taking an official visit to the school on June 1.

Who is Shelton ‘Manny’ Fuller?

Fuller is rated as a three-star safety prospect with a 0.8766 player rating in 247 Sports’ industry composite rankings.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Fuller plays both safety and running back at Del Valle High in El Paso, Texas, and has also competed in sprint events in track and field.

Fuller shared on social media he also took official visits to BYU, Texas Tech, Houston and Oregon State in the past two months.

He holds scholarship offers from more than a dozen schools, including the aforementioned programs as well as Baylor, Boise State and Vanderbilt, among others.

How is Utah football’s 2025 recruiting class shaping up?

Fuller is the 13th commitment in Utah’s 2025 recruiting class.

The rest of Utah’s class includes quarterback Wyatt Becker, tight end Drew Clemens, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi, Sione Motuapuakan and Malili Asiata, linebackers Max Fonoimoana, Christian Thatcher and Cyrus Polu, cornerback Jason Stokes Jr., and two-way athlete JJ Buchanan.