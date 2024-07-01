The logo for the Big 12 Conference is painted on the field during an NCAA college football game between Sam Houston State and BYU on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

BYU’s 2025 recruiting class continues to grow.

The Cougars have landed a commitment from linebacker Taani Makasini, the Timpview product announced via social media Monday.

Makasini is currently rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 9 overall 2025 talent in Utah from 247 Sports. In 2023, he recorded 128 tackles with 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown for the T-Birds.

The brother of current Cougars offensive lineman Sonny Makasini, Taani chose BYU over other offers from Utah, Tennessee, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State.

With Makasini’s commitment, the Cougars now have 15 players locked in for their 2025 class. Of the 15, 11 hold 247 Sports composite scores of at least 86.