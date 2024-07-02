Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising (7) runs out of the pocket as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The University of Utah was picked to finish first in the Big 12 Conference’s annual preseason media poll, while BYU was picked 13th in the 16-team conference.

With 20 first-place votes and 907 points, the Utes were projected to win the Big 12 in their first season in the conference, just beating out Kansas State, who had 19 first-place votes and 889 points. Oklahoma State rounded out the top three, with 14 first-place votes and 829 points.

The other first-place vote recipients were Kansas, who received five votes for the No. 1 team in the conference and checked in at No. 4 in the preseason poll, and Arizona, who received three votes for the No. 1 team in the conference and checked in at No. 5 in the poll.

In their second season in the Big 12, BYU was picked to finish 13th in the conference, one spot below Baylor and ahead of Cincinnati, Houston and Arizona State.

This story will be updated.

Big 12 preseason media poll

1. Utah

2. Kansas State

3. Oklahoma State

4. Kansas

5. Arizona

6. Iowa State

7. West Virginia

8. UCF

9. Texas Tech

10. TCU

11. Colorado

12. Baylor

13. BYU

14. Cincinnati

15. Houston

16. Arizona State