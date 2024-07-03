BYU tight end Dennis Pitta tries to fight off Colorado State defensive back Zac Bryson (10) during the Cougars' 35-16 victory at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Nov. 3, 2007.

BYU is throwing it back to its Mountain West and WAC days.

The Cougars have scheduled a future football series against former conference foe Colorado State, the Rams program announced Wednesday.

BYU will travel to Fort Collins on Sept. 19, 2026, while Colorado State will visit LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Sept. 8, 2029.

August Miller, Deseret Morning News

The two schools were previously in both the WAC and Mountain West Conferences together from 1968-2011.

They also had Skyline Conference membership in common from 1937-1962.

The Cougars hold a 39-27-3 series lead over the Rams across 69 total contests.

BYU has also won seven straight against Colorado State dating back to 2004.

With the addition of the Rams, BYU’s 2026 non-conference slate is now complete.

The Cougars will host Utah Tech and South Florida in addition to traveling to Colorado State.