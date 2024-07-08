BYU Cougars quarterback Cade Fennegan (11) throws the ball during the annual BYU Blue vs. White scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, March 31, 2023.

BYU is doing a bit of shuffling in its quarterback room.

Veteran backup Cade Fennegan will be transitioning to a “graduate assistant-type role,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday. Sources have confirmed the news to the Deseret News.

Fennegan’s scholarship is expected to be given to Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet, who joined the Cougars program back in January.

Fennegan arrived at BYU as a transfer from Boise State prior to the 2021 season. He made just one appearance as a Cougar — mop-up duty against Southern Utah in 2023 — spending most of his time in Provo as a third-stringer or dealing with various injuries.

Ironically, Fennegan’s most notable collegiate action actually came against BYU while still at Boise State in 2020, where he came on in relief as an injury replacement. He completed 15 of 26 passes that night for 182 yards and two touchdown passes.

Boise State quarterback Cade Fennegan (8) throws the ball against BYU defense during the second half in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 51-17. | Steve Conner, Associated Press

In three varsity seasons at Woodrow Wilson High in Dallas, Fennegan accounted for 112 touchdowns and more than 7,000 total yards as the winningest quarterback in school history. His father, Garth, played defensive back at BYU from 1990-93.

With Fennegan entering the coaching world, the Cougars’ remaining quarterbacks on the roster include Jake Retzlaff, Gerry Bohanon, McCae Hillstead and Bourguet, among others.