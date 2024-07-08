Jimmer Fredette offers a high five to Evalee Ragar, 11, from Highland, Utah, during a shoot-around activity as part of Day 3 of RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Jimmer Fredette is lighting up Canada — and the 3x3 basketball circuit.

One week after claiming MVP honors at the Quebec Challenger, the former BYU star brought home the same award from the Edmonton Masters.

“Him again!” said FIBA 3x3 basketball on X on Monday.

And Fredette didn’t stop at the MVP award at either tournament. His 3x3 team, Miami, claimed the title at both events.

Jimmer Fredette at the Olympics

BYU fans won’t be surprised to hear that Fredette’s latest MVP award came down to his hot shooting.

He was the scoring leader for Miami throughout the Edmonton tournament, and had 8 points in the final, according to FIBA 3x3 basketball’s website.

“He led the entire competition in Player Value with 49.8,” the article said.

Fredette’s next tournament is expected to be the Olympics, where he’ll be part of Team USA along with three of his Miami teammates, as the Deseret News previously reported.

He recently told the “Y Guys” podcast about how excited he is to represent the United States in Paris.

“It’s starting to hit me. I have a little more pep in my step during workouts. I know it’s close. It’s incredible,” Fredette said, as the Deseret News previously reported. “I know it’s going to be emotional, and I’ll probably be the most nervous I’ve ever been playing in a basketball game when we take the floor that first time.”

Related Jimmer Fredette will represent Utah at the Olympics in more ways than one

Jimmer Fredette’s basketball career

Fredette has been a star in the world of 3x3 basketball for about two years. Before that, he was playing professional basketball in China after struggling to stick with an NBA team.

Fredette was drafted 10th overall in the 2011 NBA draft after being named National Player of the Year during his senior season at BYU. He played for the Sacramento Kings for most of three seasons and then bounced around the league on short-term contracts, as the Deseret News previously reported.