Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

Sha’Carri Richardson, one of the top names in track and field, clinched a victory at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials for the women’s 100-meter dash by recording the fastest time this year (10.71 seconds.)

The overall world record of 10.49 seconds, set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988, remains unbroken, according to the Olympic Games.

Per NBC News, last year, Richardson came close to Griffith-Joyner’s record with a 10.65-second finish at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

At the start of the Olympic trials race, Richardson initially lagged behind her competitors but then surged ahead to secure her win.

“Every chapter I’ve been through in my life designed and prepared me for this moment to stand next to these amazing women that I’m standing here with,” Richardson said in her post-race interview.

Melissa Jefferson finished second at 10.80 seconds, while Twanisha Terry took third place with 10.89 seconds. The three athletes trained together at Star Athletics, according to NBC News.

Richardson did not qualify for the Olympics in the 200-meter dash, finishing fourth with a time of 22.16 seconds. Gabby Thomas won that race in 21.81 seconds, per The Associated Press.

Richardson’s Olympic journey has been marked by significant highs and lows. She missed the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for THC.

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show, Richardson revealed she had ingested the restricted substance in Oregon, where it is legal, following the death of her mother.

“I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do ... and I still made that decision,” Richardson told Today. “I’m not making an excuse or looking for empathy in my case. However, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that ... dealing with the relationship I have with my mother, that definitely was a very heavy topic on me.”