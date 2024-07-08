People film the Olympic rings that are displayed on the Eiffel Tower, June 7, 2024, in Paris. The Summer Olympics will take place from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

The start of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris is fast approaching, which means your days will soon be full of noteworthy athletes and thrilling competitions.

According to the Olympic Games website, some of the highlights will include Simone Biles making her return to the Olympics after unexpectedly withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

In men’s basketball, LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant will help lead the U.S. team in its quest for a 17th Olympic gold medal.

Sha’Carri Richardson is competing in the Olympics for the first time, running in the 100m sprint. She will face off against Jamaican athletes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

How to watch the Olympics

Per CBS News, the 2024 Summer Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

NBC will broadcast event coverage daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT, and events will also be available on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. Additional coverage will be on CNBC, NBCSN, USA and Telemundo.

Peacock subscribers will have access to comprehensive coverage, including AI-generated recaps tailored to user preferences, narrated by an AI replica of Al Michaels’ voice, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month for the basic plan and $11.99 per month for ad-free viewing, according to their website.

Other streaming options include Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV, with prices around $80 per month.

Olympics events schedule

There are numerous events to choose from when building your viewing plans. Here are some highlights:

1. Gymnastics

According to the Olympic Games, men’s gymnastics consists of six events: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar for men. Women’s consists of four: vault, bars, beam and floor.

There are three categories in gymnastics for competitors to receive a medal: team finals, all-around finals and event finals.

Qualifications: Men on July 27, Women on July 28

Team finals: Men on July 29, Women on July 30

All-around finals: Men on July 31, Women on Aug. 1

Event finals: Aug. 3 to Aug. 5

2. Swimming

Each of the swimming events are broken up into rounds, per the Olympic Games.

The 10k open water race will be held in the Seine River, marking the first time it will be done in a single point-to-point stretch rather than in laps.

Pool events: July 27 to Aug. 4

Open water events: Aug. 8-9

3. Hurdles and sprints

According to the Olympic Games, hurdles and sprints happen over three different distances: 100m, 200m and 400m.