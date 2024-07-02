Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. On the first night of the trials, Biles received the highest scoring routine for her vault.

Simone Biles has dominated another U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trial, becoming the oldest female American gymnast since the 1950s to qualify for the Olympics.

On the first night of the trials, Biles, 27, received the highest scoring routine for her vault, per USA Today. She also pulled off an overall victory with her score of 117.225, which was five points ahead of any other competitor.

However, it was her floor routine that garnered the most attention, including from Taylor Swift.

The routine, set to Swift’s song “…Ready For It?,” can be seen in a post by NBC Olympics & Paralympics on X. In it, Biles executes a flawless triple double, soaring 12 feet in the process, according to NBC.

After the routine, Biles smiled and waved at the crowd as she got a standing ovation.

Swift responded to the post on X, saying, “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho.”

“I do love her. She is so sweet,” Biles told Today in regards to Swift in a recent interview.

Biles and Swift have previously shown support and admiration for each other. In 2021, Swift narrated a promo ahead of Biles’ beam performance.

In it, Swift asked, “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?”

“When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning,” she continued. “It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything. Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents.”

The kind words came after Biles chose to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health concerns, according to Today.

“I’m crying,” Biles responded to Swift on X. “How special. I love you”

She replied, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”