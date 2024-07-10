It didn’t take long for Utah to set up a future series against one of its former Pac-12 foes.
The school announced Wednesday that Utah and UCLA have scheduled a home-and-home series, with games set for the 2025 and 2030 seasons. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.
The Utes will open their 2025 season against the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30, while Utah will host UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030.
Wednesday’s news comes two days after Utah announced it will play in the 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic against Miami at Allegiant Stadium. That will be the first meeting between the two schools.
What is the series history between Utah and UCLA football?
Utah and UCLA have a rich history, after being a part of the Pac-12 together from 2011-2023. Both schools are going their separate ways this offseason, with the Utes joining the Big 12 and the Bruins headed to the Big Ten.
Utah and UCLA have played 21 previous times, with the Bruins owning a 12-9 series edge.
The Utes, though, have won six of the past seven meetings between the two schools, including a 14-7 victory in Salt Lake City last year.
How does this impact Utah’s future nonconference schedules?
UCLA’s addition to Utah’s 2025 nonconference schedule locks in their nonleague games for that season. The Utes will also host Cal Poly and play at Wyoming, per FBS Schedules.
In addition to hosting the Bruins in 2030, the Utes will play Utah Tech at home in 2030 in nonconference action.
Here’s a year-by-year look at Utah’s scheduled future nonconference opponents for the next decade, per FBS Schedules:
2025
- at UCLA
- Cal Poly
- at Wyoming
2026
- Idaho
- Arkansas
- Utah State
2027
- vs. Miami (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)
- Wyoming
2028
- Utah Tech
- at Wisconsin
2029
- Weber State
- at Arkansas
2030
- UCLA
- Utah Tech
2031
- LSU
- Utah State
2032
- at LSU
2033
- Wisconsin