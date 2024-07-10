Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) try to block etc pass by UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. The two former conference foes reportedly scheduled a home-and-home series, with UCLA hosting Utah in 2025 and the Bruins visiting Salt Lake City in 2030.

It didn’t take long for Utah to set up a future series against one of its former Pac-12 foes.

The school announced Wednesday that Utah and UCLA have scheduled a home-and-home series, with games set for the 2025 and 2030 seasons. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The Utes will open their 2025 season against the Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 30, while Utah will host UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030.

Wednesday’s news comes two days after Utah announced it will play in the 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic against Miami at Allegiant Stadium. That will be the first meeting between the two schools.

What is the series history between Utah and UCLA football?

Utah and UCLA have a rich history, after being a part of the Pac-12 together from 2011-2023. Both schools are going their separate ways this offseason, with the Utes joining the Big 12 and the Bruins headed to the Big Ten.

Utah and UCLA have played 21 previous times, with the Bruins owning a 12-9 series edge.

The Utes, though, have won six of the past seven meetings between the two schools, including a 14-7 victory in Salt Lake City last year.

How does this impact Utah’s future nonconference schedules?

UCLA’s addition to Utah’s 2025 nonconference schedule locks in their nonleague games for that season. The Utes will also host Cal Poly and play at Wyoming, per FBS Schedules.

In addition to hosting the Bruins in 2030, the Utes will play Utah Tech at home in 2030 in nonconference action.

Here’s a year-by-year look at Utah’s scheduled future nonconference opponents for the next decade, per FBS Schedules:

2025

at UCLA

Cal Poly

at Wyoming

2026

Idaho

Arkansas

Utah State

2027

vs. Miami (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Wyoming

2028

Utah Tech

at Wisconsin

2029

Weber State

at Arkansas

2030

UCLA

Utah Tech

2031

LSU

Utah State

2032

at LSU

2033