It appears BYU basketball has filled its final scholarship.

Senegalese forward Khadim Mboup has reportedly committed to Kevin Young’s program, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Mboup will come to Provo from NBA Academy Africa in Senegal, where he had been training alongside 20 other professional prospects.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Mboup turns 18 this coming September and will be reclassifying from the class of 2025 in order to join the Cougars this season.

Mboup will take BYU’s 13th and final allotted scholarship. He is the seventh new scholarship player brought in by Young since taking the helm of the program in April.