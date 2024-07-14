Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after receiving his trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his second Wimbledon title on Sunday in dominant fashion, taking down Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Kate, Princess of Wales, who has been out of the public eye receiving treatment for cancer, made a rare public appearance at the match, and came onto the court to give trophies to the two men.

Sunday’s Wimbledon title is Alcaraz’s second major singles title in two months and fourth overall. He also won the 2024 French Open, Wimbledon in 2023 and the U.S. Open in 2022.

“I’m trying to keep going, to keep building my path, my journey,” Alcaraz said after the win.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. | Alberto Pezzali

Djokovic, who has 24 Grand Slam singles titles, was gracious in defeat on Sunday.

He praised Alcaraz’s performance and gave thanks for his coaches and family, including his two kids.

“I’m so thankful to be a father of these two little angels who actually love tennis,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are both expected to play tennis in the 2024 Olympics, which begins later this month.

Kate was at the match because she’s the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She first returned to royal duties last month at the Trooping the Colour Parade, as the Deseret News previously reported.