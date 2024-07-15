Utah Utes outfielder Kai Roberts (24) celebrates a home run during a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

For the 76th time in history, the Utah Utes have a Major League Baseball draft selection.

Utah outfielder Kai Roberts was taken by the San Diego Padres in Monday’s draft action, selected in the seventh round as the 210th overall pick.

Roberts batted .356 with 83 hits, 21 doubles, seven home runs and 58 RBI this past season, earning Pac-12 all-conference honors and quickly flying up draft boards as a promising prospect.

A monster on the base paths, Roberts’ 66 stolen bases are the most in Utah program history. The Lehi native totaled 61 doubles, nine triples, 16 home runs and 154 runs batted in across his 201-game career with the Utes.

According to Utah’s sports information department, Roberts is the highest-drafted Utah player since DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. was taken No. 124 overall in 2014.