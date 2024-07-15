Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

Three-time world champion Noah Lyles broke the Olympic trials record for the men’s 200-meter dash, securing wins for both the 100- and 200-meter events.

Lyles edged out Kenny Bednarek, his top rival for Olympic gold, by .06 seconds with a time of 19.53 seconds.

The previous Olympic trials record of 19.66 seconds was held by Michael Johnson for 28 years. Lyles surpassed it in the semifinals with a time of 19.60 seconds, but strong winds invalidated it as a record, according to CNN.

Lyles holds the U.S. record for 200-meters at 19.31, which he set in 2022, per World Athletics. He still has a ways to go if he wants to obtain the world record achieved by Usain Bolt at 19.19 seconds, set in 2009.

In addition to qualifying for the 100- and 200-meter events, Lyles will compete in the 4x100-meter relay, aiming for triple gold in the Paris Olympics. He has also shown interest in the 4x400-meter relay, pursuing a potential quadruple gold, according to NBC Olympics.

To win gold in the 100- and 200-meter events, Lyles will have to beat Bednarek, who remains a close contender for both. After the 200-meter trial, Bednarek said he is looking to close the gap between himself and Lyles.

“I had it but I tightened up a little bit, so I’m gonna get him next time,” Bednarek said. “I’m on his case.”

In 2020, Lyles competed in the Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal. He cited struggles with mental health and depression for the loss, according to The Washington Post.

Since then the bronze medal has motivated Lyles to excel further, establishing himself as the world’s dominant sprinter.

“I don’t feel different about it,” Lyles said recently about his bronze medal, per The Washington Post. “I don’t like that thing. But I think by not liking it, it gives me the fire to keep going and keep pressing.”

After winning the 200-meter Olympic trial, Lyles credited his improved mental state to his success.

“I’ve said it all season but it helps to not have depression,” he said. “I thank God every day ... for getting me through each and every round.”