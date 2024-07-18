Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before a game against Missouri State Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Expectations are high for the Jayhawks in 2024.

Editor’s note: Sixth in a series previewing each team in the Big 12 in 2024.

If the Kansas football team can’t contend for a Big 12 title this season, it never will.

That was the general feeling regarding the Jayhawks at the Big 12 football media days last week, as it was pointed out time and again that quarterback Jalon Daniels — the 2023 preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year — should be healthy after appearing in only three games last year and KU has one of the easiest conference schedules in the league.

“We are excited to be here today, looking at how far our program has come in the last three and a half years to put ourselves in a competitive position,” said coach Lance Leipold. “A lot of exciting things happening in Lawrence, Kansas.”

Media members who cover the league agreed, picking Kansas to finish fourth behind only Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks even got five first-place votes.

Respect is coming for a program that won only nine games between 2017 and 2021.

The catch is that the Jayhawks don’t have any true home games this season. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is being renovated — part of a massive financial investment in the program from the Kansas administration — so the Jayhawks will play six games in Kansas City this season.

Two nonconference games will be played at Children’s Mercy Park (capacity around 20,000 for football) against Lindenwood and UNLV, while the four Big 12 “home” games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

TCU, Houston, Iowa State and Colorado are the lucky teams that get to play at Patrick Mahomes’ house.

The Jayhawks avoid Utah, Oklahoma State and Arizona entirely, but have to play at rival Kansas State on Oct. 26 in what could be a huge game if the Sunflower State schools live up to their preseason billing.

Think Utah used to have a nice winning streak going against in-state rival BYU? Kansas State has downed Kansas 15 straight times, not losing since 2008.

Speaking of BYU, the Cougars — picked 13th — host Kansas on Nov. 16, hoping to make amends for a game they felt like they let slip away in 2023. Kansas scored two defensive touchdowns and downed BYU 38-27 in Lawrence on Sept. 23.

There will be a familiar face on KU’s sidelines when it travels to Provo — former BYU offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. After getting dismissed by Baylor, Grimes almost returned to BYU for a third stint before Leipold added him to replace Andy Kotelnicki, who left for Penn State.

“Jeff Grimes did an outstanding job (at Baylor),” Leipold said. “I look at our first year (as a coaching staff) in the conference, 2021, and unfortunately we didn’t make it down to Dallas (for the Big 12 championship game). … But Baylor was picked right above us in the standings, and we were nine and 10 respectively. And coach (Dave) Aranda and Jeff Grimes and that staff won the Big 12 conference.

“And watching what they did when they played us and other things, I just thought we would be a good fit (for Grimes).”

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during a game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. A healthy and dangerous Daniels will be back under center in 2024. | Colin E. Braley, Associated Press

Some 30 seniors are back for a team that went 9-4 in 2023 and was only a couple of plays away from going 11-2.

Daniels hasn’t played since the win over BYU last year, but he is expected to be good to go, and he will have some outstanding weapons to work with, including running back Devin Neal, poised to become the school’s all-time leading rusher.

“We are fortunate to have 30-plus seniors,” Leipold said. “We have a lot of guys who have great maturity, great understanding, and they have bought into what we’re doing so they understand how to help lead the newcomers into the program. I feel very confident that we’re going to have the type of leadership that we need this season.”

Defensively, Kansas has one of the best secondaries in the Big 12, if not the country. It is led by corners Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson and safeties DJ Burroughs and Marvin Grant.

2023 record

9-4 (5-4 Big 12)

Utah ties

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes (former BYU offensive line coach and offensive coordinator)

Safety Devin Dye (former Utah State safety)

Tight end Tevita Ahoafi-Noa (former Highland High/Snow College tight end)

2024 Schedule