Plenty of eyes are on AJ Dybantsa this week, as the top high school prospect in the country in the Class of 2025 and the front-runner to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, who will be attending Utah Prep in Hurricane for his senior year of high school, has been competing at the renowned Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, South Carolina.

On Sunday, it was reported that Dybantsa will reveal the schools he is considering attending for one year before the NBA at the end of this month, and on Friday, On3′s Jacob Polacheck reported more details about Dybantsa’s recruiting process.

Polacheck quoted Dybantsa’s father, Ace, reiterating that his son’s list will be cut at the end of this month and as saying “we’re shooting for (next) February” as far as when his son will commit to a school.

Regarding BYU specifically, Ace Dybantsa said, “People can assume because we’re going to Utah Prep that we’re going to BYU. When we were in California, people were staying we were going to USC. It doesn’t really matter to us.”

BYU and Auburn are the only two schools AJ Dybantsa has visited thus far.