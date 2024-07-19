New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs through drills during an OTA practice in Metairie, La., Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is full of praise for someone who could technically take his job — former BYU quarterback turned Saints’ Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill.

During an appearance this week on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Carr described Hill as “the best football player I’ve ever played with” and “the nicest person in the world.”

“He can do everying — throws, runs, catches, fullback, quarterback, tight end, receiver, slot, blocks punts, personal protector,” Carr said. “That man is a Hall of Fame football player.”

Derek Carr praises Taysom Hill

Carr also noted that Hill is much more aggressive than some people realize.

To illustrate his point, he described a play from a Saints game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill ran toward the end zone like his life depended on it, Carr said, noting that the former BYU QB “sees red” when he has a chance to score.

“For the nicest person in the world, I looked at him as the most violent, angry ... He just puts his head down against like three dudes and pretty much trucked them all. Dude, that was the most violent, impressive thing I’ve ever seen,” Carr said.

He added that Hill’s skills are obvious to him, even if they may not be easily captured on the stats sheet.

“Taysom is the best football player I’ve ever played with,” Carr said.

Is Taysom Hill still a QB?

As Carr noted, Hill fills a variety of needs for the Saints. He’s often the ball handler in the red zone, and he’s been a key part of the Saints’ special teams in recent years.

This offseason, Saints coaches and Hill himself have said that his role will continue to evolve in the season ahead.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak wants Hill to be a “consistent presence” on offense, as the Deseret News previously reported.

During an interview this spring about what the future will hold, Hill sounded open to whatever new adventures lie ahead.

“It’s weird to say after seven years of doing what I’ve been doing, that I’m being asked to do things that I’ve never done before. But I think that is exciting. That is exciting to me. And it’s challenging and I love to be challenged like that, so, man, I’m grateful for those guys for creating unique opportunities and fun opportunities for me,” Hill said, according to ESPN.