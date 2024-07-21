BYU’s new men’s head basketball coach Kevin Young looks up at the Marriott Center as he walks in prior to the official announcement in Provo on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Utah Prep Academy’s 10-man basketball roster has already attracted up to 100 Division I scholarship offers, including three from BYU’s Kevin Young.

A.J. Dybantsa, JJ Mandaquit and Anthony Felesi are among the Cougars’ targets with 6-9 Dybantsa projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. ESPN ranks 6-1 Mandaquit No. 48 among its Top 100 players. Felesi, a 6-5, 2026 prospect, is No. 73.

Utah Prep co-founder Brent Woodson accompanied Dybantsa, Mandaquit, and their families during recent visits to campus. “(Young) has talent coming through BYU they have never been able to touch before,” Woodson said.

Impressed by Young, Woodson believes the former Suns associate head coach will have a lasting impact all over college basketball.

“I think he is going to change the trajectory of where colleges will go in the future when they hire head coaches,” Woodson said. “There is such a big difference between the NBA and college. Historically, it hasn’t worked when NBA coaches come down to (coach) college, but with (Young) coming in, and the players he has developed — he has been all about player development throughout in his career — and in this age where there is so many one-and-done (athletes), I think other colleges are watching. I think he is going to change how colleges hire in the future if he is successful, and I think he will be.”

Young signed freshman Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings to his first recruiting class. Both players are forecasted to be first-round picks next year’s NBA draft, with Demin tabbed as a potential lottery pick. Young also signed ESPN Top 100 players Brody Kozlowski (No. 94) and Elijah Crawford (No. 96).

“One thing I noticed in AJ and JJ’s visits is you walk in, and they say, ‘We can prep you for the NBA. Here is our strength and condition coach (Michael Davie) who worked with Giannis (Antetokounmpo). Here is our mental health and strength coach (Craig Manning),’” Woodson said. “Then we got on the phone with Chris Paul. When you get references like that, you can’t argue with that. This sets them apart.”

Young’s presentation is designed to appeal both to the player whose head is caught up in the headlines, and the parents who have their feet on the ground looking for long-term impact in a short period of time.

“A lot of these families are making sacrifices,” Woodson said. “They move with their kids so they can go where the best high school programs are. They are now looking at which college can best develop them, not only to be outstanding young men but also for a career as professional ball players.”

The idea of BYU landing Dybantsa, the nation’s top player, and Mandaquit, who according to Woodson is “considered the best basketball player ever to come out of Hawaii” is much closer than a long shot.

Phoenix Suns coach Kevin Young, right, argues with referee Mousa Dagher, left, after a foul was called against the Suns during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Phoenix. | Ross D. Franklin

“Their decisions as to which college to attend are deeply personal for them and their families,” Woodson said. “That being said, with the addition of coach Young and his staff, BYU is a legitimate contender for these two and others like them.”

Following Jimmer

Shanghai, China, is a world away from Provo, Utah, and yet BYU has a presence there because of Jimmer Fredette. The former National Player of the Year for the Cougars made a lasting impression while playing four years for the Shanghai Sharks, including a 73-point performance on Nov. 11, 2016.

Fredette left Shanghai in 2019. Coincidentally, the Sharks will host Utah Prep for a series of games Aug. 3-12. The visit has no ties to Jimmer or his Shanghai legacy, but it will have BYU’s attention as they keep tabs on Dybantsa, Mandaquit and Felesi.

Open house

Prior to the China trip, Utah Prep will open its doors to their new campus in Hurricane for the general public to see on Aug. 1. Like Wasatch Academy, Utah Prep, coached by LJ Yamzon, won’t compete against public high schools but they will travel nationally for a 50-game schedule in 20 different cities.