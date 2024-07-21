Andre Seldon Jr.’s death Saturday in a drowning accident at Porcupine Reservoir in Cache County was another devastating blow to the Utah State athletics community — football specifically.

For many in the USU fanbase, Seldon was something of an unknown still. After all, he only announced his transfer to Utah State from New Mexico State in late May (he had played at Michigan before that) and hadn’t yet enrolled in classes at the university.

For those that knew him though, Seldon’s loss will be felt, and deeply so.

In an official statement Saturday night, USU’s interim head coach Nate Dreiling mourned Seldon’s passing — Seldon followed Dreiling from NMSU to USU — but early Sunday morning Dreiling added a more personal touch with a post on X.

In it, Dreiling wrote: “Not sure I ever had a conversation with Andre where I didn’t end up smiling. One of the best people I have ever been around. He meant so much to so many and always made you feel better when you were around him. Such a bright light in this world with his smile. Love you bud.”

Dreiling’s post was but one of many, as teammates — at USU and prior — coaches, friends, journalists and more took to social media Saturday and Sunday to grieve Seldon’s passing, and more importantly to remember him for the person he was beyond the sport of football.

Here are some of the ways in which Seldon is being remembered:

Said USU cornerbacks coach Jalen Ortiz: “8 ball, Donut, Dre, Big Dre, the man of many nicknames. You are one of the best people I ever met. You lit up any room you walked into. People gravitated towards you and loved being around you. I pray for your family and loved ones. I love you Big Dre 🤍🕊️”

Said USU linebackers coach Bobby McMillen: “You we’re so loved by everyone you encountered. Your smile, your passion, and your unconditional love for others was truly one of a kind. We all love you and will always keep your legacy alive. Rest easy Andre🕊️🎱.”

Said Cliff Odom, the special teams coordinator at Mississippi State: “Dre is 1 of 1. He’s exactly what you wanted as a player, tough, smart, competitive and a leader. As dynamic as he was on the field., he was more off of it. Always had a smile and infectious energy in every interaction you had with him. On August 13th last year, Dre made the decision to give his life to the Lord and get Baptized. In this difficult time, that gives us peace. We send out love to the Seldon family, the Michigan Family, the New Mexico State Family and the Utah State Family. Dre, we LOVE you! Although you are gone, you’ll NEVER be forgotten.”

Said Robert Garth, defensive coordinator at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, FL: “Things won’t be the same without you!! Our late night convos and roasting session will be missed! I know god has his arms wrapped around you! #LLD.”

Said New Mexico State head coach Tony Sanchez: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family & loved ones of Andre Seldon. He was a beloved member of our Aggie family & we will never forget his vibrant spirit & big smile. May God Bless his soul & comfort his family. We love you Andre.”

A few Aggie players chimed in too, including one of the Aggies who made the move from NMSU to USU along with Seldon.

Said USU defensive tackle Gabriel Iniguez: “Was so excited to ball with you brother one more time. Great player even better person you forever gone be loved 🎱💎💔.”

Said USU defensive tackle Macyo Williams: “Rip Brotha🕊️🙏🏾.”

Said USU defensive back Simeon Harris: “God is a very present help in the time of trouble! Believe that! #aggieup 🙏🏾❤️.”

Some of the more revealing expressions of remembrance of Seldon came from media members.

Said Jon Opiela, the assistant director of strategic communications for the ACC: ”One of the best student-athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, both on and off the field. Rest in peace, 8. You will be missed. 💔”

Said broadcast journalist Colin Deaver: “Andre Seldon played at NM State in 2022 and 2023. He was adored by literally everyone; teammates, coaches, fans and the media. Not many people I’ve covered that I thought as highly of as I did of Andre. Great player, so insightful and so genuine a person. I will miss him. RIP.

Said ABC 24 (Memphis, Tennessee) anchor Rachel Phillips: “Really heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Andre Seldon Jr. 😔 Andre was truly one of the loveliest players I’ve covered and it was impossible not to take notice of him. He was always willing to chat with us, have a laugh and give everything to the game. Thinking of all of his teammates and his friends and family right now 🤍.”

Said KTSM sports director Sam Guzman: “I’ll never forget Andre Seldon Jr.. One of the best athletes and great human beings I’ve had the opportunity to cover. This is absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

On Sunday, multiple teams and/or sports administrators from Utah and beyond expressed their condolences and support for Utah State, including BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe.

Said Holmoe: “My prayers this morning are offered for peace and love to the family and friends of Utah State football player Andre Seldon Jr. on the news of his passing. May the Aggie Football program and Logan community find strength in their faith at this difficult time.”

New Mexico State football offered “thoughts and prayers.”

Utah football expressed condolences as well.

Seldon will never be able to make a mark on the field for Utah State football, but it is clear that he has left a mark on many he encountered in his life, including those he met over the course of his four years in college football.