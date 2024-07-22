Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) grabs a rebound from Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted Monday that it was 15 weeks, or 105 days, until the sport’s 2024-25 men’s season begins.

Earlier in the day, Rothstein published a large preview of the men’s Big 12 Conference, and there was plenty of mention of both the BYU Cougars and Utah Runnin’ Utes.

Most notably, Rothstein pegs BYU as the ninth-best of the 16 teams in the conference and Utah No. 14. He has Kansas at the top and Oklahoma State at the bottom.

On a list of 10 impact freshmen, Rothstein placed both of the Cougars’ most highly touted additions, Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings.

On a list of 15 under the radar transfers, Rothstein had two new BYU players — Keba Keita (former Runnin’ Ute) and Mawot Mag (formerly of Rutgers).

A Utah player finally appeared in a list of 10 breakout players, as Runnin’ Ute big man Lawson Lovering was mentioned.

Rothstein also projected the starting lineups and benches for each of the teams in the conference. For the Cougars, he has Dallin Hall, Trevin Knell, Demin, Mag and Fousseyni Traore as the starters.

For Utah, Rothstein has Baylor transfer Miro Little, Gabe Madsen, San Francisco transfer Mike Sharavjamts, East Carolina transfer Ezra Ausar and Lovering.