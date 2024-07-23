Editor’s note: This story is the 11th in a series previewing each team in the Big 12 in 2024.

After the triumph of a 13-2 season in 2022 that included a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals but ended with a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia in the national championship game, TCU came crashing back down to earth in 2023.

After losing key starters from that 2022 national championship runner-up team, including quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnston, the offense took an expected step back last year, going from 38.8 points per game in 2022 to 31.3 in 2023, and the defensive line and safeties struggled.

TCU finished with a 5-7 record (3-6 in Big 12 play) and missed a bowl game.

“Had a heck of a run in 2022. It’s a fun year where everything went our way. We had some tremendous leadership. A lot of experience on that team. And we lost a lot of that last year and really didn’t do the little things right that it takes to win football games, and that really boils down to coaching,” coach Sonny Dykes said.

Can the Horned Frogs get back to their winning ways this season?

TCU football in 2024

Looking at the overall season stats, Josh Hoover and Chandler Morris had a comparable amount of snaps in 2023, but in the second half of the season, the job went to redshirt Hoover, who finished the year throwing for 2,206 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions on 62% accuracy.

“I think the experience that Josh got last year was invaluable,” Dykes said. “We had some ups and downs. And I think we were very inconsistent, and we didn’t always put him in the best position, I think. We had some growing pains. That’s what you expect when you have a young quarterback. I love his experience.”

Hoover is the presumed starter this coming season, though TCU brought in Ken Seals from Vanderbilt, who threw for 1,183 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions on 58.7% accuracy, seeing significant time in five games.

Running back Emani Bailey, who rushed for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns last year, is now with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Cam Cook is expected to take over at RB1 after a an injury-riddled season.

At wide receiver, TCU returns their two leading pass-catchers: Savion Williams (573 yards on 41 receptions) and JP Richardson (536 yards on 46 receptions), but the team will be without leading tight end Jared Wiley (520 yards on 47 receptions), who is also with the Chiefs.

Dykes got tight end Drake Dabney from Baylor (552 yards on 33 receptions) and added Boise State receiver Eric McAlister (873 yards on 47 receptions).

The question mark is the offensive line, which only returns two players from last year’s team that played over 600 snaps — Coltin Deery and Michael Nichols. The rest of the projected starters are transfers, including Alabama center James Brockermeyer.

On defense, TCU has plenty of talent, but the players on that side of the ball will be looking to improve after giving up 27.8 points per game last season.

Andy Avalos is the new defensive coordinator, and he’s changing to a 4-2-5 scheme.

“I like the versatility of it. I really have been excited about Andy,” Dykes said.

The strength of the defense looks to be the linebacker unit, which has returning starter Namdi Obiazor, plus Johnny Hodges, who returns after injury limited him last year. Cal transfer Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Tulane transfer Devean Deal will be impact players for the Horned Frogs.

TCU is also rebuilding its secondary, including bringing in Utah transfer cornerback JaTravis Broughton, a mainstay for the Utes. Other new additions include Memphis safety Cameron Smith and Florida transfrer cornerback Avery Helm.

The defensive line has to be better in 2023, and along with returning starters Paul Oyewale and Caleb Fox, Georgia tackle Tymon Mitchell and star Devean Deal from Tulane are projected to start.

“I love this group of pass rushers that we have. I think that that’s going to be the biggest area of improvement for us is pressuring the quarterback,” Dykes said.

After ending up with a 5-7 record last year, the Horned Frogs are projected to go bowling this season, but they still have a hill to climb to reach Big 12 contention again.

“I think it’s a talented group. We’ve got the right mix of experience coming back but also a lot of really dynamic young players that I think are really going to help us,” Dykes said.

TCU 2024 preview

2023 record: 5-7(3-6 Big 12)

Utah ties

Cornerback JaTravis Broughton (Utah transfer)

2024 Schedule

Aug. 30: at Stanford

Sept. 7: LIU

Sept. 14: UCF

Sept. 21: at SMU

Sept. 28: at Kansas

Oct. 4: Houston

Oct. 12: Bye

Oct. 19: at Utah

Oct. 26: Texas Tech

Nov. 2: at Baylor

Nov. 9: Oklahoma State

Nov. 16: Bye

Nov. 23: Arizona

Nov. 30: at Cincinnati