Editor’s note: This story is the 14th in a series previewing each football team in the Big 12 in 2024.

It was a nice little accomplishment for UCF in 2023, but not exactly what the Knights had in mind when they joined the Big 12 prior to the season after a successful run in the American Athletic Conference.

UCF was the only Big 12 newcomer to make it to a bowl game, as fellow newbies BYU, Cincinnati and Houston failed to get to the required six wins.

The Knights lost 30-17 to Georgia Tech in Tampa, Florida, to drop to 6-7, while also obtaining some extra motivation for their second season in the Big 12, coach Gus Malzahn said at Big 12 media days in Las Vegas on July 10.

“I think we are trending in the right direction, and there is a lot of excitement around our program right now,” Malzahn said.

UCF football in 2024

Thanks to that showing in 2023 and the acquisition of former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson — who went 1-1 against BYU with the Razorbacks — UCF has been picked to finish 10th in the league this year, highest of the 2023 newcomers.

Running back RJ Harvey is back after rushing for 1,416 yards last year, and receiver Kobe Hudson (44 catches, 900 yards, eight touchdowns) returns to give Jefferson two of the league’s top offensive weapons.

Left tackle Amari Kight, an Alabama transfer, will protect Jefferson’s blind side.

“The No. 1 thing for me (in the offseason) was to keep our top players. We did that,” Malzahn said. “And we added some nice pieces with experience. … And our high school class coming in is really good, too.”

Defensively, hybrid safety (and Cincinnati transfer) Deshawn Pace, tackles Ricky Barber and Lee Hunter, and safety Demari Henderson should make moving the ball on the Knights more difficult than it was last year.

Miami transfer Nyjalik Kelly and returner Malachi Lawrence will form a solid tandem of edge rushers. Lawrence was second on the team in sacks last season, with 7.5.

UCF and Arizona State are the only Big 12 programs that will host both BYU and Utah.

The Cougars travel to UCF on Oct. 26, while Utah travels to Orlando on Nov. 29 in a regular-season finale that could determine a Big 12 championship game participant.

Neither BYU nor Utah represent the most important game on the Knights’ schedule in 2024. In fact, UCF’s circled game isn’t even a conference game.

The Knights travel to instate rival Florida on Oct. 5 in what will be a huge game for Malzahn’s program, and for the Big 12.

“It’s big for recruiting. It is big for our state. It is big for our conference,” Malzahn said. “That is one we are looking forward to, for sure.”

Oddly, UCF plays all four of the Pac-12 additions: Utah, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado.

The Knights play only two teams that they played last year. They open Big 12 play on Sept. 14 at TCU.

“I really like our schedule. The way it is set up is good. We’ve got some great home games for our fans here,” Malzahn said. “Last year, we traveled more than any team in college football. We are liking this schedule a lot better.”

Obviously, Jefferson was brought in to replace former QB John Rhys Plumlee, and how he plays could very well determine if UCF gets back to a bowl game. Malzahn believes it will happen.

“He definitely fits what we like to do,” Malzahn said of the super senior. “He’s a dual-threat guy. He throws a great deep ball. You’re talking about one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football. … We think he’s a perfect fit for us. We’re glad he’s leading us.”

UCF football 2024 preview

2023 record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

2024 Schedule

Aug. 29 — New Hampshire

Sept. 7 — Sam Houston

Sept. 14 — at TCU

Sept. 28 — Colorado

Oct. 5 — at Florida

Oct. 12 — Cincinnati

Oct. 19 — at Iowa State

Oct. 26 — BYU

Nov. 2 — Arizona

Nov. 9 — at Arizona State

Nov. 23 — at West Virginia

Nov. 29 — Utah