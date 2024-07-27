Most Olympians spend practically their entire lives training for the chance to compete on the world’s most prestigious stage.

For Stephanie Rovetti, however, the dream of Olympic glory is one that sprung to life only in the past few years as she continually found herself “in the right place at the right time.”

While there’s no true conventional path from BYU women’s basketball to Team USA’s Rugby Sevens squad, what Rovetti has accomplished is nothing short of miraculous.

“I feel like something pulled me to being where I am today through a lot of really little moments,” Rovetti told the Deseret News. “It does seem like I was pulled this way for a reason and I just hope I can leave an impact on this sport, the people around me and on our country.”

Upon arriving on BYU’s campus as a new student, Rovetti’s sister, Morgan, was invited one day by her roommate to come play rugby. The invitation eventually led to Morgan joining BYU’s women’s rugby team and to Morgan introducing basketball star Stephanie to the sport.

Following four years of hoops at BYU and a final collegiate campaign with Fresno State, Stephanie Rovetti slid into a coaching career, landing an operations role on staff at the University of San Diego in 2016.

But the transition from the hardwood to the sideline brought a feeling of unfinished athletic business for Rovetti. She listened to her sister’s encouragement to seek out San Diego’s rich rugby scene in an effort to scratch her competitive itch.

Playing purely for her own personal enjoyment, Rovetti’s exploits on the pitch caught the attention of members of the United States national team, who invited her to train with them and take part in international tours.

The rest, they say, is history.

“There was a moment where I had to choose between rugby and coaching full-time,” Rovetti said. “It was a really hard moment. Looking back now it’s definitely been worth it, but at the time I didn’t know all that. I knew it was such a big risk, and my basketball coaching career was really important to me at the time, so it was definitely a leap of faith. But following my heart led me here, and now I’m so thankful I chose that for myself.”

Here’s what else Rovetti told the Deseret News about competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

On her experience at BYU

“My time at BYU is where I started to really develop as an athlete, figure out my identity as an athlete and what values were really important to me. Playing for Coach (Jeff) Judkins and soaking up his knowledge really prepared me for these pressure moments of playing at a high level, but also knowing how to play with humility, gratitude and confidence and have that competitive soul.

“I’ve had so many great coaches and people around me at BYU that have really impacted me and left a lot in me that I carry forward through my career, so I have a lot of love for my time there and for all those people who have helped me.”

On Team USA’s goals and expectations going into the Paris games

”Our reputation as USA Rugby on the world stage is that we’re great athletes, but we don’t know anything about rugby and have a low rugby IQ. It’s something that puts a massive chip on our shoulder since we don’t agree with it ... we don’t feel like we’re these dumb jocks. Going into Paris, it’s something that we want to prove that we are the best in the world, we have a rugby IQ and we’ve developed just as much as everyone else has.

“We think that’s something so important for us to come back to the US and grow the game, create a brand and leave a legacy. It’s something we talk about on a regular basis, it’s our team goal and vision that we’re carrying, and it fuels us.

“Our team is one of the most diverse teams in the world in terms of background, body size and skillset. It’s something that we as Americans celebrate. We’re trying to build this massive, diverse powerhouse, and we really take pride in that.”

On the overall feeling of being an Olympian

“It’s really special for me. It’s so humbling and such an honor to be participating in the Olympics and being around so many people who are the best in their craft. I’ve really felt this army behind me of all the communities I’ve come from and our country, and it means a lot.”

How to watch women’s Rugby Sevens at the Olympics

Team USA’s first Rugby Sevens match in pool play at the Paris Olympics is set to take place Sunday at 8:30 a.m. MDT.

Rovetti, Alex Sedrick — who grew up in Utah and attended Herriman High School — and the rest of the U.S. team will play Japan.

They’ll play again on Monday at 7:30 a.m. MDT against France.

The top women’s Rugby Sevens teams at the Olympics will advance to the gold-medal match on Tuesday.