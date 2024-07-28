Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Editor’s note: This story is the 16th in a series previewing each football team in the Big 12 in 2024.

If the BYU football team’s plan to rise above low expectations in its second season in the Big 12 had to be summed up in two words, it would be these: Increase physicality.

For if there was a common denominator in BYU’s seven conference losses last year en route to a 5-7 overall season — 2-7 in the Big 12 — it was that the Cougars often got dominated on the line of scrimmage. They couldn’t run the football, and they couldn’t stop the run, or get much pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Pretty simple.

“There is a sense of urgency — we knew our identity was being physical, but then you run into teams that are physical, too,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “And then in the past you have been able to hang your hat on that, that being a competitive advantage. That’s the standard at BYU. So for us, it is about being more physical. These were the most physical spring practices we’ve ever had.”

As has been drilled into their heads for months, the Cougars are picked to finish 13th in the new 16-team league, ahead of only fellow 2023 Big 12 newcomers Cincinnati and Houston, and Pac-12 addition Arizona State.

Sitake said neither he nor his players are blaming the media for the apparent disrespect.

Instead, they are focusing all their energy on getting bigger, faster and stronger — particularly in the trenches.

The Cougars knew what they were getting into after 12 years as a college football independent, but actually experiencing it was a whole different animal.

“In Year Two, the players know exactly what to expect. They know what they need to practice,” Sitake said. “These guys want to get back on the field. The sense of urgency is not just from them, but from myself as well. I have been really pleased with what I have seen from the team. There is intrinsic motivation. So all that stuff had to happen for us to go through this first year. Now I expect much different results.”

Then Sitake issued a subtle warning, of sorts.

“I don’t fault you (media voters) for how you did it,” he said. “But if you were able to see what we see and know what we know, I think it would be a little different. And that’s OK.”

BYU football in 2024

Wednesday, the talking stops and the action begins, as the Cougars begin preseason training camp practices in Provo.

Storylines include the starting quarterback battle, the health of the running backs, the depth of the offensive line, and whether or not the defense has improved in Jay Hill’s second season as defensive coordinator.

The Deseret News will dissect all that and more in the coming weeks.

Bottom line, though, is the improvement of the players, as BYU coaches opted for continuity and consistency as they built their 2024 roster and depth chart. They only grabbed a handful of players out of the transfer portal — most notably Weber State linebacker Jack Kelly and Baylor/UCF quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

“We are riding with a lot of the same guys we had last year,” acknowledged offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

“We’ve kind of gotten old together,” said defensive end Tyler Batty, mostly describing the defensive line. “I would say our entire program is pretty laser-focused right now. Guys are very intent on what we want to accomplish. They are really looking forward to the season and really looking forward to playing football and so I think that is just kind of the mentality, the general feeling that we have right now.”

Batty, BYU’s only member of the preseason all-conference team, said “guys are aware” that BYU is picked 13th, but aren’t taking it too seriously.

“We know what our identity is. We are very aware and cognizant of the success we have had in recent seasons. And so, I would say last season is more of an anomaly than typical of us,” Batty said. “So guys are just really looking forward to working their butts off and getting to Game 1 so we can show what we are capable of.”

One of BYU’s four returning offensive linemen with starting experience, center Connor Pay, has been at the forefront of the movement for more physicality among the players. Other returning offensive linemen include Brayden Keim, Weylin Lapuaho and Caleb Etienne.

“Physicality was the focus of spring ball, especially because that is vital. To have a good offensive line you have to be physical, move the line of scrimmage,” Pay said. “We want to be the most physical line in college football, and that’s been a huge emphasis in the offseason, because that is an area we feel like we didn’t perform well in last year.”

Pay said having a year in the Big 12 under their belt will make a big difference.

“The only way to really understand something is to experience it,” he said. “So now that we have experienced that Big 12 schedule week in and week out, I think we are a little more mature in that aspect now, with how to handle it. That is going to be really helpful in Year Two.”

Defensively, BYU’s best returning players are Batty, cornerback Jakob Robinson, hybrid defensive back Micah Harper and safety Talan Alfrey. Linebacker Ben Bywater is on this list, too, but there are fears that he’s not healthy after shoulder surgery last fall.

“I think last year took a toll on everyone. Our biggest focus is to be excited for the football season. We have our heads down,” Robinson said. “I think Kalani has got his head down, too. We just want to go into the season and win games. That’s the main focus.”

“I mean, we are BYU. We have always been underdogs. We are used to it,” he continued. “It is motivation to come out and have a better season than we had last year and work harder every day.”

Receiver Chase Roberts said the Cougars are going to surprise some people in 2024.

“Honestly, the people that choose where we are at haven’t seen what we have done in the offseason,” Roberts said. “I am super confident, being there and seeing what has happened in the offseason, and what we can do.

“So, I don’t care. I don’t pay attention to the rankings or anything like that,” Roberts continued. “I can speak for the whole team. We are just going trust in what we have done in the offseason, and show that we have gotten a lot better. We have got some vets returning, we have got some coaches returning, and we are going to go be a great team in the Big 12.”

BYU Cougars 2024 preview

2023 record: 5-7 (2-7 Big 12)

2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 — Southern Illinois.

Sept. 6 — at SMU.

Sept. 14 — at Wyoming.

Sept. 21 — Kansas State.

Sept. 28 — at Baylor.

Oct. 12 — Arizona.

Oct. 18 — Oklahoma State.

Oct. 26 — at Central Florida.

Nov. 9 — at Utah.

Nov. 16 — Kansas.

Nov. 23 — at Arizona State.

Nov. 29 — Utah.