Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay takes questions from the media after the team's training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

In a recent podcast appearance, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay praised two BYU products: Andy Reid and Puka Nacua.

McVay was a guest on “The Athletic Football Show” podcast in an episode released Monday.

He and host Robert Mays discussed his evolution as a coach and what changed last season for the Rams offense.

What Sean McVay learned from Andy Reid

Prior to the Rams winning the Super Bowl in 2022, McVay confessed that he had been telling himself that once he won the Super Bowl, he’d be happy. He realized that was a lie.

While the Super Bowl win was fulfilling, he said he wasn’t coaching with the right purpose in mind. Looking back, he saw that he had lost perspective and had been infected with what he described as the “disease of me” after the win.

That left him feeling empty, he told Mays. McVay then said that a head coach like Reid, who went on the win the two Super Bowls after the Rams’ victory, is the opposite of that.

“I got tremendous respect for Andy Reid. Talk about a guy that has a joy pouring into guys, has a good way of being able to respond. But he ain’t defined by these things. I’m so happy to watch him go win a championship. But this guy, there’s a comfort in watching him go and attack his job,” McVay said.

What did Sean McVay say about Puka Nacua?

McVay said he had a vision in place for Nacua when the Rams drafted him.

The Rams head coach wanted a receiver who could do what Robert Woods was already doing for the team.

“Robert Woods was a huge catalyst for a lot of good things in our offense and certainly in terms of the physical presence, the versatility, extension of the run game, getting jet sweeps underneath, handoffs on some gap stuff, being able to run a versatile root tree, dig out support in the run game. We wanted somebody that could do that. Puka was the guy that we had a vision to become that,” McVay said.

Did Puka Nacua exceed Sean McVay’s expectations?

McVay said Nacua exceeded those expectations and vision in his rookie season.

“Did we think he’d come in and have 105 catches and almost 1,500 yards? I’d say that would be exceeding my expectations. But there was a toughness. There was a vision for him, and to the guy’s credit, man, he’s a mentally, physically tough guy. He’s fearless, he’s brought a physicality to our offense,” he said.

McVay noted that while the Rams were not better without wide receiver Cooper Kupp playing, Kupp’s injury allowed Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford to develop a connection, which ultimately elevated Nacua’s game.

“(Kupp’s absence) enabled a rapport to establish between Matthew and Puka and for him to get more reps and more plays called for him than would have otherwise occurred,” McVay said. “To his credit, he capitalized on it, and his versatility was a real fit.”