Marena Whittle of Australia, front, and Michelle Plouffe of Canada clash in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

The Deseret News is tracking how the Canada 3x3 women’s basketball team — which features two former University of Utah players, as well as one as the team’s coaches — performs at the 2024 Olympics.

Come back for updates on these Utah ties each day during the 3x3 competition, which runs from July 30 through Aug. 5.

Two University of Utah basketball stars started off their Olympics with a strong effort in helping the Canadian 3x3 women’s basketball team cruise past Australia 22-14 on Tuesday.

Canada built a 15-2 lead in the fast-paced game before putting away Australia in the pool play opener for both teams.

Former Ute Michelle Plouffe had eight points and five rebounds for Canada, while Paige Crozon, another former Utah star, added four points and four rebounds.

Plouffe’s twin sister Katherine led Team Canada with 10 points and three rebounds. Her basket with 1:21 left on the clock wrapped up the victory.

Up next for Canada, which is coached by former Ute Kim Smith Gaucher, will next play China on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MDT. The game can be watched on Peacock.com.